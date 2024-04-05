Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could have the same size battery as previous generation — why it's not a big deal

News
By Dave LeClair
published

Don't panic!

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4 hinge
(Image credit: Future)

We're getting close to the release of the next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold smart phone, which should launch in the summer of this year. The latest rumor suggests that Samsung won't upgrade the battery of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6, but it's not going to be that big of a deal, and we even expect a battery life improvement. 

The battery size leak comes from serial leaker Ice Universe, who has a reputation for being quite reliable. The leaker claimed that Samsung will use the same 4,400mAh battery found in the Galaxy Z Fold 3, 4, and 5. Interestingly, Samsung actually used a 4,500 mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which means the company downgraded in more recent models.

See more

Fear not, though, because despite keeping the same battery size, Samsung has improved the battery life from phone to phone. For example, in our review of the Z Fold 5, we found that it got 10 hours and 55 minutes in our drain test, compared to the Z Fold 4's 9 hours and 17 minutes. 

We expect the same to happen with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that will be included in that model will be more power efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in last year's model. We'll have to get our hands on the phone to thoroughly test it, but we don't expect battery life to be a problem.

While the new model should offer the same or better battery life, I am a little disappointed that the leak suggests that Samsung will stick with the same 25W charging speed offered by the previous generation phones. For an $1,800 phone to come with such slow charging speeds feels somewhat underwhelming.

Of course, these are rumors, and they could be wrong. We won't know for sure until Samsung announces everything about the next Z Fold model. We'll have to wait a few months to find out the final specs and features, as we don't expect Samsung to release the phone until August 2024, which is when the company launched the last few generations. We also expect Samsung to announce a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, which could feature some notable upgrades, though that model may only be released in South Korea. 

