Want Telstra 5G on the cheap? This epic Boost Mobile deal is our new favourite pick

There's no denying that Telstra has the widest-reaching network in Australia, however, even its cheapest plans can be charitably described as overpriced. It's for this reason that many Aussies are turning to Boost Mobile, as the telco is able to offer full Telstra 5G network access at more affordable prices.

And if you really want to keep costs down, a long-expiry mobile plan is a great option, as it lets you buy a year's worth of access and stacks of data upfront at a reduced overall cost.

For instance, Boost Mobile's 365-day AU$230 Prepaid SIM Starter Kit comes with a massive 170GB of data on the Telstra 5G network — that's 14GB per month when split over the 12-month period.

That's already excellent value, however, this new deal from the auditech_online eBay store brings that price down to just AU$195 (an overall saving of AU$35) when you use the sponsored code SEPSNS at checkout — that works out to only AU$16.25 per month.

Of course, the eagle-eyed among you will notice that this is a Starter Kit, which means it won't work as a recharge for existing Boost Mobile customers. That said, new customers will absolutely be able to take advantage of this deal, and they'll even have the choice of keeping their old number or starting fresh with a new number when they activate.

As expected, the plan comes with unlimited calls and texts to standard national numbers, but you also get unlimited international standard calls to 20 selected destinations, along with 1,200 minutes to a further 30 selected destinations, and 1,200 texts to any country in the world.

One caveat is that 4G and 5G download speeds are capped at 150Mbps, which is the same as what most other mobile virtual network operators (or MVNOs) offer. One thing that Boost Mobile has over the rest of its competition, however, is that it offers access to Telstra's full network, not just its wholesale network. That means coverage that extends into the most remote parts of Australia.

If that sounds good to you, we recommend jumping on this deal as soon as you can, because we predict it won't last long.