Looking for a cheaper phone plan? Ezee Mobile’s 30% off sale makes it easy as

Chemist Warehouse has been saving Aussies money on their prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, cosmetics and fragrances since the turn of the century, and now it's partnered with Ezee Mobile to do the same for your phone bill by offering data-heavy plans at fantastic prices.

A relative newcomer to the Australian telco scene, Ezee Mobile operates on the Telstra Wholesale Mobile Network, offering 4G and 5G coverage to about 98.7% of the population. In other words, you can expect reliable service almost everywhere, except in Australia’s most remote areas.

Right now, Ezee has slashed 30% off all of its prepaid plans for new customers for their first 3 recharges. That means you can get started from just AU$29 AU$20.30 per recharge during this period for 29GB of data.

Our top pick sits at the higher end of the plan options: grab a huge 160GB of data for just AU$38.50 per recharge for the first three renewals, down from AU$55, which comes to an amazing AU$0.24 per GB. Now that’s a steal!

Alternatively, you might find the perfect middle-ground with its 100GB plan, which typically costs AU$45 per recharge but is currently only AU$31.50 for the first 3 renewals (just AU$0.31 per GB).

Of course, this introductory offer is only available for a limited time and is set to expire on May 31, 2026. So, if you're looking to cut down on phone costs, you may want to consider going the Ezee route.