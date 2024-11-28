My favorite solar charger for my phone is 39% off for Black Friday — and it even shades me from the sun

There are a lot of things I carry around with me, but one thing I’ve found especially helpful is a solar charger that juices my phone when there are no outlets in sight. That’s why I’ve been using the EcoFlow Power Hat, which is getting a substantial discount for Black Friday.

Amazon has the EcoFlow Power Hat for just $79 with its Black Friday sale going on right now. That price features a $50 discount from what you'd normally pay for the Power Hat. You could pay just as much for any of the best portable chargers and battery banks out there, but the benefit of this solar charger for your phone is the promise of limitless power courtesy of the sun.

Why it’s a great deal

(Image credit: Future)

First of all, I can’t stress enough that the EcoFlow Power Hat is the most compact solar panel I’ve come across — due largely in part to how it folds over a couple of times to fit inside of a pizza slice size cover. It’s svelte enough when it’s folded over to easily stow away in the laptop compartment in my backpack.

Secondly, it’s rated to deliver up to 12W of power delivery. That may not sound like a whole lot, but when you’re in a remote spot or nowhere in sight of an outlet source outdoors, this is good enough to get some charge before it gets dark out. I’ve tested the EcoFlow Power Hat out on a somewhat partially sunny day this fall, and it got my Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus to 8% battery capacity in 30 minutes. Of course, that charge would be more had there been more sun out, even a little bit of power can be helpful when you’re in a crunch.

Since the EcoFlow Power Hat looks awfully like a fishing hat, you can wear it to keep shade from the sun — all while charging your device. The hat has an IP65 rating that protects it from dust and light rain. Meanwhile, it also features both USB-A and USB-C ports to accommodate whatever gadgets need a charge. Under ideal conditions, it could charge most phones in about 3 to 4 hours.

More EcoFlow deals

Beyond the EcoFlow Power Hat, there are other solar panels, portable power stations, and chargers on sale for Black Friday through Amazon. Here are just some worth checking out:

EcoFlow 175W Solar Panel: was $249 now $159 at Amazon Need something more substantial to power all of your gadgets? The EcoFlow 175W Solar Panel can do exactly that, and it's currently 36% off for Black Friday. With this panel, you'll be able to quickly and easily recharge some of EcoFlow's portable power stations.

EcoFlow Delta 2: was $999 now $399 at Amazon At a whopping 60% off, the EcoFlow Delta 2 is hard to overlook given how this portable power station is able to supply power to some small appliances, like an air fryer or microwave, for a period of time with its 1,024Wh battery. You can also use it as backup power in emergency situations with its various outlets and ports.

Price check: $479 @ EcoFlow

Ecoflow Smart Home Panel 2: was $1,899 now $1,249 at Amazon Surprisingly, EcoFlow's Smart Home Panel 2 is cheaper now for Black Friday than on Prime Day. You can get it for 34% off its normal price. This sub panel not only allows you to monitor how much power is being used on each circuit in your home, but it serves as the gateway for backup pair when a compatible EcoFlow power station is connected to it.

Price check: $1,249 @ EcoFlow