Apple says this iPhone is now obsolete — what it means for you

Apple recently announced that the iPhone 5s has been labeled obsolete, meaning anyone still using the device must prepare for some changes, especially relating to repairs.

Originally spotted by Mac Rumors, the shift was noted on Apple’s official support page for older hardware. On the page, Apple explains, “Apple discontinues all hardware support for obsolete products, and service cannot order parts for obsolete products.” This statement essentially means that Apple will no longer produce or provide official parts for the iPhone 5s.

This change is quite a big one for the phone as it means that repair stores will no longer be supplied with official parts for the phone. As such, any repair has to be done using third-party parts once the official stock runs out. While this often isn't an issue, there can be some complications.

The biggest issue with any third-party component is that quality control varies wildly. For instance, one of the biggest issues with third-party screens is that they can have thicker glass than the official models, leading to the touch screen not registering inputs properly. Thankfully, most people who own an iPhone 5s will be out of their warranty, as using third-party parts will invalidate it.

This change will likely be the push that many will need to move onto the more advanced phones. While it can be intimidating to think about moving straight to an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, there are a lot of great things coming to those devices in the coming months. We expect the WWDC keynote to include the unveiling of iOS 18, which includes new AI features and more, so there has never been a better time to upgrade.

Apple has been doing a lot to streamline the repair process for newer phones, including a recent update that allows you to keep Find My Phone active while the phone is being repaired. Before this, the phones would need to turn on the feature before it was fixed.

While the iPhone 5s was cutting-edge technology at the time of its release, including being the first to introduce Touch ID fingerprint authentication, it has had its day. However, if you want to keep your iPhone 5s running for as long as possible, we have five tips to help you protect your phone, new or otherwise.

