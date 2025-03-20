Users complain that Siri can’t answer even the most basic questions — here’s what we know

Apple’s Siri chat assistant is still struggling to tell users what month it is when asked, alongside other basic questions.

A recent Reddit post detailed that Siri cannot answer “What month is it?” Instead, the assistant will simply state that it can’t understand the question. We tested it on an iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro Max, both running iOS 18.4, and found the same issue. Oddly, Siri is happy to give the full month and day when asked about the current date.

According to the responses on the Reddit post, users are finding issues with several other requests. For instance, one user stated that Siri would not open Apple Podcasts, instead stating that the app did not exist on the phone.

Siri reportedly also struggles to recognize playlists on Apple Music, and asking it to set reminders can have a variety of different effects such as the wrong date or time. However, our phones didn't have these issues when we used the same prompts.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple’s Siri woes have become a saga

These reports have arrived not long after the recent news that Apple is delaying the AI upgrade for Siri until iOS 19. The delay isn’t entirely surprising as we have heard claims that Apple’s Siri 2.0 was only working “two-thirds to 80% of the time.” While the wait for features we were promised by Apple almost a year ago is frustrating, we do get some insight into what the possible functionality of Siri 2.0 might look like.

According to reports, Siri 2.0 could be able to locate a driver's license number on command, as well as find images of a child in the gallery with a single phrase. Not only that, Siri was able to precisely manipulate apps via voice commands, such as embedding information into an email and adding recipients. Sadly these features seem to be a far cry from the current iteration of Apple’s assistant.

There’s little doubt that Apple has fallen behind when it comes to AI assistants on phones, especially considering the improvements made to Google Gemini on the Pixel 9 series and Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S25 series. For the time being, we will have to wait and see what the future holds for Siri, but right now things aren't looking good considering it can't tell you what the date is half the time.

