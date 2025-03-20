Users complain that Siri can’t answer even the most basic questions — here’s what we know

News
By published

It’s March — but Siri wouldn't know

Siri in iOS 18 on iPhone
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s Siri chat assistant is still struggling to tell users what month it is when asked, alongside other basic questions.

A recent Reddit post detailed that Siri cannot answer “What month is it?” Instead, the assistant will simply state that it can’t understand the question. We tested it on an iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro Max, both running iOS 18.4, and found the same issue. Oddly, Siri is happy to give the full month and day when asked about the current date.

According to the responses on the Reddit post, users are finding issues with several other requests. For instance, one user stated that Siri would not open Apple Podcasts, instead stating that the app did not exist on the phone.

Siri reportedly also struggles to recognize playlists on Apple Music, and asking it to set reminders can have a variety of different effects such as the wrong date or time. However, our phones didn't have these issues when we used the same prompts.

iPhone being asked for month and date

(Image credit: Future)

Apple’s Siri woes have become a saga

These reports have arrived not long after the recent news that Apple is delaying the AI upgrade for Siri until iOS 19. The delay isn’t entirely surprising as we have heard claims that Apple’s Siri 2.0 was only working “two-thirds to 80% of the time.” While the wait for features we were promised by Apple almost a year ago is frustrating, we do get some insight into what the possible functionality of Siri 2.0 might look like.

According to reports, Siri 2.0 could be able to locate a driver's license number on command, as well as find images of a child in the gallery with a single phrase. Not only that, Siri was able to precisely manipulate apps via voice commands, such as embedding information into an email and adding recipients. Sadly these features seem to be a far cry from the current iteration of Apple’s assistant.

There’s little doubt that Apple has fallen behind when it comes to AI assistants on phones, especially considering the improvements made to Google Gemini on the Pixel 9 series and Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S25 series. For the time being, we will have to wait and see what the future holds for Siri, but right now things aren't looking good considering it can't tell you what the date is half the time.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
TOPICS
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Siri presenting &#039;Go ahead, I&#039;m listening&#039; in text on iPhone screen.
Siri 2.0 isn't ready for the limelight as Apple runs into bugs and delays
Apple Intelligence on an iPhone screen
Apple analysts sound alarm on Siri delay — here’s why
Apple Intelligence logo on iPhone
Apple confirms Siri 2.0 is delayed — 'it’s going to take us longer than we thought'
Siri
Siri 2.0 features reportedly only working ‘two-thirds to 80% of the time’
Siri in iOS 18 on iPhone
iOS 18.4 beta doesn't have big Siri changes — but those are coming
iOS 18 logo on iPhone in person&#039;s lap
iOS 18.5 is coming soon with huge Siri upgrades — here’s everything to expect
Latest in iPhones
Siri in iOS 18 on iPhone
Users complain that Siri can’t answer even the most basic questions — here’s what we know
iPhone 16 next to samsung galaxy watch 7 and bose wireless earbuds on a composite image
Apple's walled garden is crashing down — EU orders iOS to open up to third-party devices
Apple iPhone 16 &amp; 16 Plus hands-on.
Forget USB-C — a truly portless iPhone just got the all-clear from the EU
iPhone Flip render
iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how
iPhone 17 Air concept image
iPhone 17 Air just tipped for exclusive upgrade regular iPhone 17 won't get
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 18 may miss out on this performance upgrade — what we know
Latest in News
Siri in iOS 18 on iPhone
Users complain that Siri can’t answer even the most basic questions — here’s what we know
iPhone 16 next to samsung galaxy watch 7 and bose wireless earbuds on a composite image
Apple's walled garden is crashing down — EU orders iOS to open up to third-party devices
Qobuz
Qobuz reveals artist payouts for the first ever — here’s how much it pays artists per stream
Dee Wallace in &quot;Cujo&quot; (1983)
One of my favorite Stephen King novels is getting a Netflix remake — and I hope it has more bite than the original
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 20 (#648)
Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist
Shark's new HydroGo fan can be used in the office, on vacation, and even outdoors — here's why I can't wait to try it
More about iphones
iPhone 16 next to samsung galaxy watch 7 and bose wireless earbuds on a composite image

Apple's walled garden is crashing down — EU orders iOS to open up to third-party devices
Apple iPhone 16 &amp; 16 Plus hands-on.

Forget USB-C — a truly portless iPhone just got the all-clear from the EU

Dante Maddox Jr. #21 of the Xavier Musketeers and Arthur Kaluma #6 of the Texas Longhorns compete for the ball in March 2025

March Madness First Round 2025 live stream: How to watch the games online
See more latest
Most Popular
Dante Maddox Jr. #21 of the Xavier Musketeers and Arthur Kaluma #6 of the Texas Longhorns compete for the ball in March 2025
March Madness First Round 2025 live stream: How to watch the games online
Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist
Shark's new HydroGo fan can be used in the office, on vacation, and even outdoors — here's why I can't wait to try it
Qobuz
Qobuz reveals artist payouts for the first ever — here’s how much it pays artists per stream
Dee Wallace in &quot;Cujo&quot; (1983)
One of my favorite Stephen King novels is getting a Netflix remake — and I hope it has more bite than the original
iPhone 16 next to samsung galaxy watch 7 and bose wireless earbuds on a composite image
Apple's walled garden is crashing down — EU orders iOS to open up to third-party devices
Kidde Ring Smart Smoke Alarm
I'm a firefighter's daughter and this $55 smart smoke detector is the one I want for my own home
Two Fujifilm GFX100RF cameras sitting side by side
Fujifilm GFX100RF announced — a compact 102MP powerhouse with rapid autofocus, an Aspect Ratio dial and looks that kill
Google wallet app on screen
Google Wallet now lets kids to make supervised contactless payments and use digital passes — what you need to know
Richard Gere in Arbitrage
5 must-see mystery movies on Prime Video you (probably) missed I'd stream right now
Meta Llama 3.1
Llama 4 will be Meta's next-generation AI model — here's what to expect