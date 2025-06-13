Siri may not get an AI upgrade until next Spring — what we know

The failure to deliver Siri, as originally promised at WWDC 2024, has been a real low point for Apple Intelligence. We know that Siri will still get the AI-infused upgrade that was promised, but we don't know exactly when it'll happen. But Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has some idea.

According to Gurman's latest report, Apple has set an "internal release target" of Spring 2026. This means that, if Apple is successful, it would see the new Siri released alongside iOS 26.4. That is a pretty big "if," though, and Gurman's sources claim that an exact date hasn't actually been set yet.

During the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple itself stated that it would be able to share more about the upgraded Siri "in the coming year." This internal deadline would fit in with that, but Apple's words were vague enough that it does give the company some leeway in the event it can't get Siri working properly by this time next year.

Gurman does note that the timelines could change depending on how the development process actually goes. But if the next several weeks go well, then there's a chance that a preview will be available around the time the iPhone 17 launches — but no final decisions have been made.

What's going on with Siri?

(Image credit: Future)

Tom's Guide Global Editor in Chief Mark Spoonauer got to speak to Apple executives, including software chief Craig Federighi, at WWDC. Siri was naturally a big topic of discussion, and according to Apple, the development involved two versions of the actual architecture.

According to Apple, Version 1 was working ahead of WWDC 2024, but the limitations of that architecture weren't at the "quality level" Apple felt its customers needed and expected. So Apple had to move on to Version 2 of the new Siri architecture.

So Apple opted to delay the new Siri features, instead of releasing a version that wasn't as good as it needed to be. Though it sounds like Apple didn't fully appreciate the issue until this Spring.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apparently, Apple won't announce a date for the updated Siri until it's ready to be released. That way, people can actually enjoy the new features virtually right away.