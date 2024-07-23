The foldable iPhone could finally be real — and we have the first design details

The iPhone Flip continues to be the rumored Apple device that just won't go away. And now new details have emerged about work moving forward on the foldable device.

Specifically, The Information reports that a foldable iPhone is now out of the conceptual stage and assigned a code name — a strong sign that the iPhone Flip could actually be in development. If that's the case, it could mean a release date as soon as 2026 — phones typically take a couple years to move through the production phase — though other reports suggest a foldable iPhone wouldn't be ready until 2027.

The Information reports the iPhone Flip would be a clamshell device, similar to the recently released Samsung Z Flip 6 or the Motorola Razr Plus (2024). Reportedly, Apple had tested out another design where the foldable would open and close like a book, but the clamshell option apparently won out.

In recent months Apple has received or introduced a number of patents that indicate the company is thinking about a foldable device, whether it's an iPhone, MacBook or a hybrid tablet/iPhone. Apple is also rumored to be working with Samsung on foldable displays.

The Information report reiterates rumors we've heard that Apple is struggling with the iPhone Flip because of the crease in the display that is result of the folding. So far, no one has totally figured out a solution — more recent foldable devices have reduced the size of the crease, but it's still noticeably there on current models. Considering the weight Apple puts on aesthetics, we aren't surprised that this is a sticking point for them.

Allegedly, Apple has mandated that a folding iPhone be half as thick as an iPhone when opened so that it wouldn't be too thick when closed. That's been a focus of the company's as of late, as seen with the release of the iPad Pro M4 and rumors about the iPhone 17 introducing a slimmer design in 2025.

We've been hearing rumors about a foldable iPhone since at least 2016. It now sounds like we've got a couple more years of waiting ahead of us.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More from Tom's Guide