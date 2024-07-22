iOS 17.6 is on the way — here’s what’s new for your iPhone

iOS 17 has one more update up its sleeve

iOS 17 logo on iPhone
(Image credit: Future)

iOS 18 might be on the horizon, but it appears that Apple has one more update coming for iOS 17 called iOS 17.6.

This news was originally reported by 9to5Mac, which stated that a source has reported that Apple dropped iOS 17.5.2 to make way for iOS 17.6.

Currently, we know that the app will include a new Catch Up feature for users who purchased a Major League Soccer season pass. This feature will allow viewers to catch up on the game by providing a series of highlights for anyone who has joined late. 

We can't speculate on the other features coming for the new update, however, the decision to change the name to iOS 17.6 indicates there might be more than just bug fixes and Catch Up.

For the time being, we will have to wait until its release to see what changes Apple has in store, hopefully there won't be a repeat of the photo bug that we saw in iOS 17.5.

Apple iPhone 15 held in the hand

(Image credit: Future)

While we may not know a lot about the features, each software release comes with several new bugs and security fixes. Although many people still believe that Apple is more secure than other developers, there has been a growth in malicious software aimed at Apple users, so it’s important to upgrade as soon as possible.

While iOS 17.6 might not be the biggest update in the world, it is really more of a placeholder as we wait for iOS 18. Apple’s next update, which was unveiled at their WWDC presentation, is bringing several new features to phones including several improvements to SIRI and a fully customizable home screen

It is currently possible to download the public beta to try the newest features yourself, but it should be noted that some fo the new features won’t be released at launch. We will aim to keep you updated when we know the exact release date for iOS 17.6, as well as a full breakdown of all the new features.

In the meantime, you can see everything coming for Apple by checking out our breakdown of the 2024 WWDC show and a break down of all the new features announced for iOS 18.

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 