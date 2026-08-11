Apple September event — iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple Watch 12 and more to expect

Apple's annual September event is closing in fast, and this year's show could be the biggest Apple has put on for a very long time. In fact, this could be the first time in several years that Apple mixes up its usual release cycle, and not release the standard grouping of four new iPhones.

Not to mention the fact that this event should mark the debut of the foldable iPhone Ultra — the first iPhone of its kind. We still don't know exactly when the foldable is going to be released, but all signs point towards an imminent reveal. Not to mention the fact we're also likely to see new wearables, and maybe even some home-centric devices.

Here's what you need to know about Apple's September event, and what to expect

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Apple September Event: When is it?

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Apple is a creature of habit, and usually holds its iPhone launch event during the second week of September — typically on a Tuesday. That isn't always the case, though, and Apple events have been moved around to avoid clashing with major calendar events, such as Labor Day and the anniversary of 9/11.

Under normal conditions, this year's Apple event would fall on September 8, but since Labor Day is on Monday 7, it's likely that Apple will push the event back to September 9. This has happened in the past, and the reasoning is that Apple doesn't want to ask attendees to travel on a holiday weekend. For example, the iPhone 14 launched on Wednesday September 7, following Labor Day on Monday 5, and that'll likely be the case this year too.

As for pre-orders Mark Gurman at Bloomberg notes that they may also be pushed back by a day. Normally iPhone pre-orders open on the Friday immediately following the iPhone event. But since that day falls on September 11 this year, Gurman believes that things will be pushed to Saturday September 12.

That's what Apple has done in the past, and there's little reason to think it would do things differently this year.

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iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max

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The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are the two phones that most people watching the Apple September event will end up buying. They're actually being released this year, unlike iPhone 18, and should be priced in a way that makes them more accessible than iPhone Ultra.

However, they're likely to be more expensive, due to the ongoing RAM and memory shortages.

We don't anticipate major updates to this year's Pro-tier iPhones; the design should look more or less the same as last year. That said, there are going to be more than a few hardware upgrades if the leaks are to be believed. That includes larger batteries, a variable aperture camera lens, the A20 Pro chipset and a range of new colors.

The Dynamic Island is expected to shrink even further, though the fabled under-display Face ID is apparently eluding us for at least another year.

iPhone Ultra

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The biggest reveal of the September Apple event is expected to be the foldable iPhone Ultra. While there are still a lot of things we still don't know for sure, the leaks have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the first foldable iPhone.

First is that the design is set to be more passport-shaped, like Galaxy Z Fold 8, complete with a 7.8-inch foldable display and a 5.4-inch cover screen. The build is expected to blend aluminum and titanium, with a thickness somewhere between 4,5 and 4.8mm when unfolded. This would make the Ultra the thinnest iPhone ever made.

The rear is expected to come with a pair of 48MP cameras, horizontally positioned like the back of the iPhone Air, alongside two separate 24MP selfie cameras — one for each screen. Other features include a 4,883 mAh battery, Apple's C2 modem, an A20 chipset and a Touch ID fingerprint scanner in the power button.

Apple has reportedly eliminated the display crease, but we'll have to wait and see how successful it's really been. Samsung and Oppo have only had some level of success doing the same thing.

The downside is that the iPhone Ultra is expected to be very expensive, and could cost as much as $2,500 for the cheapest variant. The number of units on sale is expected to be limited at launch too, which means there probably wouldn't be enough to go around if the price tag were considerably lower.

Apple Watch Series 12 & Ultra 4

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On the wearable front, Apple is expected to offer two new models in the form of Apple Watch Series 12 and the Apple Watch Ultra 4. Less is known about these devices compared to the upcoming iPhones, but there have been plenty of rumors to give us an idea.

As it turns out, we shouldn't expect any major upgrades this year. Apple is reportedly focussing on performance-based upgrades, though there are murmurs that Apple could offer a new kind of band attachment. Though this would almost certainly mean older Apple Watch bands are incompatible with the newer models.

It's also rumored that Apple will offer a Ceramic case option for the first time in several years, alongside a bunch of new health and fitness-related upgrades — which is par the course for Apple Watch progress. We can probably expect better integration with Siri AI as well, given how big a presence she's been with iOS 27 beta and the iPhone.

Other possible products

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

The Apple event could feature more than just iPhones and smartwatches, if the rumors are to be believed. We don't expect to see any news about upcoming MacBooks, since new models typically get their own launch event later in the year, but there are possible home-centric devices that could be released.

Possible reveals include a brand new Apple TV 4K, since the last model was first released way back in 2022 and we're overdue for some kind of upgrade — even if it's only performance-based. Mark Gurman also believes that a new HomePod mini could make an appearance, perhaps alongside the long-rumored Apple smart home hub.

The hub has reportedly been ready for a while, but lacked the necessary Siri AI upgrades to make it fully functional. With Siri AI now out in the world that's no longer an issue, even if Apple's chatbot will technically still be in beta following the public release of iOS 27.

What about iPhone 18?

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Some of you may be wondering why there's been no mention of the iPhone 18, with all focus being on the Pro and Ultra models. That's because, according to all the leaks and reports, Apple isn't going to reveal the iPhone 18 during the September event.

Instead it's apparently being held back until early 2027, where it will reportedly be revealed alongside iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18e. Personally, I think it's rather a strange decision to release the standard model so late, and alongside the cheaper E-series phone, but it's not like Apple plans its big releases around the opinion of one guy.

So those of you that aren't interested in buying an iPhone Pro, or the foldable iPhone Ultra, are going to have to wait a few more months before you get the opportunity to upgrade. Though that isn't always a bad thing, considering the price hikes that are expected to hit the incoming iPhone models.

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