iPhone SE 4 could come with this major display upgrade — what we know

A lot of rumors suggest that the difference between iPhone SE 3 and iPhone SE 4 could be pretty vast. While the 2022 model is based on the now thoroughly-obsolete iPhone 8, this new model could look more like a newer iPhone The latest big leak comes from Evan Blass, and seems to corroborate these details and reveal some new ones in the process.

Blass has shared images alleging to be the new budget iPhone in a private post on X, showing off what the iPhone SE 4 might actually look like. Interestingly, despite claims that it might look like an iPhone 14, these images show off a phone with a Dynamic Island cutout rather than a notch. Suggesting that Apple could be going all in on a modern SE design, rather than something dated.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The main benefit of the Dynamic Island is that you lose a lot less display space to the front camera module. The cutout can also expand into a mini display holding contextually-relevant information, including timers, sports results, flight information and more.

On top of that, this module also features Face ID hardware. This would be a first for the iPhone SE, which has maintained a physical Touch ID/Home Button for the past several years.

Blass also shared what seems to be an image of source code mentioning the iPhone SE (4th Gen) by name — which potentially casts doubt on rumors that the phone could be called the iPhone 16E instead. But this could be a placeholder, and that doesn’t confirm what the phone will be called. Only an official announcement by Apple can clear this up.

No other details were revealed in the leak, other than a caption featuring an apple emoji. Still, Blass has a rock solid reputation as a leaker, and it would be unlike him to post something incorrect. Though we won’t know for sure until Apple actually reveals the iPhone SE 4, which is widely expected to happen in Spring.

But considering rumors of the Dynamic Island, full-screen design and potentially Apple Intelligence support, it’s sounding like Apple’s cheapest iPhone could be insanely good value. Provided you’re happy with a single rear camera lens, that is.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors