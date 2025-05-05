iPhone Fold just tipped for 2 big advantages over Galaxy Z Fold 7

Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone may finally arrive next year, if many leaks and analysts are to be believed.

And now, the Apple whisperer, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, claims that the newest folding device will have a few key upgrades over rivals.

He primarily focused on the folding mechanism. Over the years, it's been rumored that Apple's struggle to release a folding phone is due to the crease in the screen. Gurman says that next year's phone will feature a "nearly invisible" crease when the iPhone is in the open position.

On the other side of the device, it should have a "much higher-quality hinge." Earlier this year, tipster Instant Digital wrote that Apple will offer a revolutionary liquid metal hinge that utilizes "amorphous alloy (metallic glass)." Allegedly, this alloy will be more durable and able to get flatter.

In comparison, Samsung's flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold series, has improved yearly but hasn't hidden the crease.

Still, this year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 should be a significant upgrade compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Reportedly, Samsung Display has managed to eliminate the crease, but it's unclear if that will appear in this year's model or next year's foldables.

Another high-end iPhone

According to Gurman, the foldable iPhone will be pitched as a "new high-end model, rather than a niche alternative design." This aligns with reports from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that it could release next year or in 2027 with a price between $2,000 and $2,500.

Kuo also shared that the folding iPhone should feature a 7.8-inch inner display with a 5.5-inch cover screen, two cameras, a front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID. He claimed the handset will be 4.5mm when unfolded and between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded. Very similar to specs to what the Z Fold 7 should feature this year.

Gurman did add a caveat that sources he spoke with said that development could fall behind, which suggests that we might not see the phone until 2027.

