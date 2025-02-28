iPhone 17 Pro Max CAD leaks make that awkward-looking design seem even more likely
Prepare for some bold new designs
There have been an awful lot of leaks showing off what seems to be refreshed designs for the iPhone 17 lineup, and they don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Leaker Sonny Dickson has just shared additional images from CAD files, apparently showing off what the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max could look like.
Dickson notes that “everyone seems to be sharing the iPhone 17 CAD”, so he’s offering up the ones he’s seen.
Unsurprisingly the designs look identical to the ones published elsewhere, and showcase the redesigned camera bar Apple is alleged to be employing this year on the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max. And I’m still not entirely sure how I feel about them.
Everyone seems to be sharing the same iPhone 17 CAD, so I thought I’d share the ones I’ve seen. Do we like this design? pic.twitter.com/IttxjgDhnbFebruary 28, 2025
As we’ve seen in other leaks, the standard iPhone 17 is set to have the fewest changes — retaining the same vertical camera array as the iPhone 16. While there could be some hidden design changes on the final models, CAD renders can’t show us everything after all, this should mean that the iPhone 17 is a familiar-looking device.
The iPhone 17 Air is essentially a brand new device, with a brand new design. CAD renders have slightly awkward looking, with a single camera lens and the camera bar that stretches the width of the phone. I’m not sure why Apple needs to take up all that space for a single lens, but I’m sure it has some reasons. Even if those reasons are as basic as trying to make the 17 Air look distinctly different from the iPhone 16e — which also has a single camera lens.
Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max also have that extended camera bar, though it looks a lot more awkward and bulky.
Apple is apparently retaining the current triangular camera lens layout, rather than rearranging the cameras across the width of the phone, which makes the whole thing looks extremely bulky. Quite different from the Pixel 9 Pro-inspired design that was initially rumored.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
We won’t know for sure until Apple actually reveals the iPhone 17 series later this year, but based on everything we’ve seen recently these designs are looking increasingly likely.
We’ll just have to be patient to wait and see, and until then be sure to check out our iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max hubs for all the latest news and rumors.
More from Tom's Guide
Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
iPhone 16e battery capacity revealed — here’s how it compares to iPhone 16
iPhone 16e battery life tested — how it measures up to other iPhones