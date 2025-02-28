iPhone 17 Pro Max CAD leaks make that awkward-looking design seem even more likely

There have been an awful lot of leaks showing off what seems to be refreshed designs for the iPhone 17 lineup, and they don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Leaker Sonny Dickson has just shared additional images from CAD files, apparently showing off what the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max could look like.

Dickson notes that “everyone seems to be sharing the iPhone 17 CAD”, so he’s offering up the ones he’s seen.

Unsurprisingly the designs look identical to the ones published elsewhere, and showcase the redesigned camera bar Apple is alleged to be employing this year on the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max. And I’m still not entirely sure how I feel about them.

As we’ve seen in other leaks, the standard iPhone 17 is set to have the fewest changes — retaining the same vertical camera array as the iPhone 16. While there could be some hidden design changes on the final models, CAD renders can’t show us everything after all, this should mean that the iPhone 17 is a familiar-looking device.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson)

The iPhone 17 Air is essentially a brand new device, with a brand new design. CAD renders have slightly awkward looking, with a single camera lens and the camera bar that stretches the width of the phone. I’m not sure why Apple needs to take up all that space for a single lens, but I’m sure it has some reasons. Even if those reasons are as basic as trying to make the 17 Air look distinctly different from the iPhone 16e — which also has a single camera lens.

Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max also have that extended camera bar, though it looks a lot more awkward and bulky.

Apple is apparently retaining the current triangular camera lens layout, rather than rearranging the cameras across the width of the phone, which makes the whole thing looks extremely bulky. Quite different from the Pixel 9 Pro-inspired design that was initially rumored.

(Image credit: FPT/Asher Dipps)

We won’t know for sure until Apple actually reveals the iPhone 17 series later this year, but based on everything we’ve seen recently these designs are looking increasingly likely.

We’ll just have to be patient to wait and see, and until then be sure to check out our iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max hubs for all the latest news and rumors.