iPhone 17 leaker just revealed renders of all four models — here's the new designs

Apple might have just released the iPhone 16e, but there's little doubt that its main focus will be the upcoming iPhone 17 series. One new leak has appeared to apprently confirm several of the rumors we've heard about the new iPhones.

Recently, the fairly well known leaker Majin Bu posted the CAD-based renders of the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max on X.

The images, while relatively basic, show off the back layout of the new iPhones. This includes the stylized plate on the back of the two Pro models. While we've seen this plate in several leaks, we still don't know if it is purely an aesthetic choice, or if it will serve some other function.

iPhone 17 Lineup CAD pic.twitter.com/xednTkpJnqFebruary 23, 2025

Alongside the plate, the render also seems to confirm the rumored changes to the camera blocks. For reference, Apple tends to sequester its cameras to one corner of the device. However, the image posted shows the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera block taking up the entire top third of the device.

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro (Image credit: Wylsacom)

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air render in this image features a more pill-like design reminiscent of the Google Pixel 9. This is in direct contrast to the iPhone 17, which features a vertically stacked pair of cameras that match the iPhone 16's design.

The overall look of the phone isn't bad exactly, although the placement of the flashlight at the other end of the Pro and Air models is a bit off-putting to me.

We've seen a lot of reports that appear to show the same design for the upcoming iPhone 17 series. For instance, we recently saw a leaked render of a case for the iPhone 17 Pro Max that featured a similar camera layout to the one seen in Majin Bu's post.

It isn't just the placement of the camera that's changing either, as the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature some impressive camera upgrades according to Mark Gurman, especially when it comes to video.

Now, it is worth taking these renders with a grain of salt as Majin Bu has an uneven track record with rumors. However, they were one of the first to note the iPhone 16e name change from the iPhone SE 4.