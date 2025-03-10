iPhone 17 Air dummy model shows off Apple’s big design change

Take a look at the latest alleged designs for the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro, courtesy of leaker Majin Bu.

These are not official devices or dummy units but 3D-printed models, based on the supposedly official CAD files that Majin Bu has shared previously. But unlike previous modeling efforts, these are made with more accurate colors, rather than all-black mock-ups we've seen before.

Both of the models we see in these images have camera blocks that span the width of the phone, bearing some resemblance to Google's Pixel 9 series.

But the specifics are quite different, with only a single camera appearing on the Air, while the Pro model gets Apple's usual triple camera arrangement, presumably the same 48MP main/48MP ultrawide/12MP 5x telephoto trio from the iPhone 16 Pro.

Both phones keep the flat sides of the iPhone 16 and other recent iPhone models. There's not much else from the rumors we can make out on these renders, such as alleged changes to 120Hz displays on all models, the swapping of the Pro models' titanium frames to aluminum, vapor chamber cooling systems for the chipsets or 24MP front cameras.

Disputed designs

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

It's still possible these designs are inaccurate. These models, and the CADs they're based on, are a big departure from previous iPhone designs, and bear a weird similarity to rival devices.

This doesn't seem a logical decision on Apple's part, even if there is some hardware justification for increasing the size of the camera block in this way.

We can't take anything for granted when it comes to iPhone 17 leaks until we see Apple actually announce it, a moment which should come this September as usual.

The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to be replacing the iPhone Plus models we've seen for the past few years, but otherwise the familiar base, Pro and Pro Max models should be returning again for 2025.