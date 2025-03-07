Apple iPhone 17 lineup revealed in new video leak — what they could look like

News
By
published

A redesigned camera and similar sizes

iPhone 17 Pro render
(Image credit: FPT/Asher Dipps)

Regarding the iPhone 17 lineup, the standout has been the much-rumored super-thin iPhone 17 Air and a potentially jarring redesign.

Today, a pair of different leaks revealed potentially the dimensions for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Air. A look at the dummy models of the lineup, save the Pro and Plus models.

iPhone 17 lineup - EXCLUSIVE Hands ON and First Look! - YouTube iPhone 17 lineup - EXCLUSIVE Hands ON and First Look! - YouTube
Watch On

Over on X, regular leaker Ice Universe claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature the same dimensions as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, while saying that the 17 Air features the same dimensions, except for the thinness.

"The length, width, screen size, and bezel (same iPhone 16 Pro Max) of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max are the same," they wrote.

They added that the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5mm thick, while the Pro Max is supposed to be 8.72mm.

For reference, the iPhone 16 Pro Max measures 6.42 x 3.06 x .32 inches (163mm x 77.7mm x 8.25mm).

The 17 Pro Max appears as though it will be slightly thicker than last year's model, which may be due to the new camera design or perhaps a larger battery.

iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A closer look at the Pro Max, Air and iPhone 17

The other rumor comes from tipster Majin Bu in collaboration with the YouTuber iDeviceHelp. The team-up produced a video confirming the dimensions Ice Universe revealed.

Bu provided dummy models of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max that you can see in the video. These models are based on "internal documents" that they've accessed, but this is still to be treated as a rumor.

A render of the iPhone 17 Pro Max

(Image credit: Wylsacom)

The models in the video showcase the redesigned camera array we expect to see on the Pro and iPhone 17 Air, which is Google Pixel-esque. The base iPhone 17 still looks similar to the standard iPhone 16.

Side-by-side, it does look like the Air will be the same size as the Pro Max. Of course, the apparent differences are the amount of cameras on the Pro models versus the Air, as well as the depth of the phones.

iPhone 17 Outlook

Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air will replace the Plus model in the iPhone lineup. The current iteration is slightly smaller than the Pro Max but about the same size as the Pro model.

The increase in size for the Air model may be related to creating a bit more space for components that may have been too cramped in the slightly smaller Plus dimensions.

We'll know more in September when we expect Apple to launch the next iteration of the iPhone.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
iPhone 17 Air concept image
New iPhone 17 Air leak just tipped a larger display than we expected for Apple's superslim flagship
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
iPhone 17 Air dimensions revealed by Apple insider — thinnest iPhone ever
an iPhone 17 Pro Max render
iPhone 17 Pro Max renders shows off this long-overdue redesign
Apple iPhone 16 hands-on.
Forget Samsung S25 Edge — this leaked image allegedly shows the iPhone 17 Air
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Pro Max design just leaked in new set of renders — and it's even weirder than I thought
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air leaker just tipped how thin it will be — this is nuts
Latest in iPhones
iPhone 17 Pro render
Apple iPhone 17 lineup revealed in new video leak — what they could look like
Torras Ostand for iPhone 16e case being held in hand
Best iPhone 16e cases in 2025
iOS 18.4 logo on an iPhone
iOS 18.4 public beta 2 is here — all the new features to try on your iPhone
Snap Grip Wallet.
I’ve tried dozens of wallet cases, but this MagSafe wallet does one thing I haven’t seen before
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air leaker just tipped how thin it will be — this is nuts
Siri in iOS 18 on iPhone
iOS 18.4 beta doesn't have big Siri changes — but those are coming
Latest in News
iPhone 17 Pro render
Apple iPhone 17 lineup revealed in new video leak — what they could look like
Honor Magic V teaser image
Watch out, Galaxy Z Fold 7 — Honor Magic V4 leak just revealed a killer foldable
Rachel Weisz as Marlee in &quot;Runaway Jury&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
A young blonde woman watches tv in bed before she goes to sleep
This common nighttime routine ‘mistake’ may actually help you fall asleep faster, says expert
Google Maps
Google Maps just got a huge iPhone-inspired upgrade with Android 16 beta — here's how it works
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a leak just confirmed a major design change — here's the new look
More about iphones
Torras Ostand for iPhone 16e case being held in hand

Best iPhone 16e cases in 2025
iOS 18.4 logo on an iPhone

iOS 18.4 public beta 2 is here — all the new features to try on your iPhone
MyFICO app shown on a smartphone screen held in hand - MyFICO Premier review

MyFICO identity theft protection review
See more latest
Most Popular
The former logo for the app formerly known (but still referred to by most people) as Twitter
How to watch 'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' online from anywhere
Louis Bielle-Biarrey of France scores his team&#039;s third try ahead of the Ireland vs France Six Nations 2025 showdown
Ireland vs France live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online, team news, form guide
Lotte Kopecky training in Spain in 2024
Strade Bianche 2025 live stream: How to watch the spectacular cycling race online
A young blonde woman watches tv in bed before she goes to sleep
This common nighttime routine ‘mistake’ may actually help you fall asleep faster, says expert
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us
Will that big 'The Last of Us' death happen in season 2? Here's what showrunner Craig Mazin says
Honor Magic V teaser image
Watch out, Galaxy Z Fold 7 — Honor Magic V4 leak just revealed a killer foldable
Rachel Weisz as Marlee in &quot;Runaway Jury&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
A woman sat on the edge of her bed holding her stomach in pain as she experiences the symptoms of GERD
Trouble sleeping? Your melatonin supplements could be stopping you from sleeping through the night
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air tipped for massive battery upgrade despite the thin design — here's what you need to know
Google Maps
Google Maps just got a huge iPhone-inspired upgrade with Android 16 beta — here's how it works