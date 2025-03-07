Apple iPhone 17 lineup revealed in new video leak — what they could look like

Regarding the iPhone 17 lineup, the standout has been the much-rumored super-thin iPhone 17 Air and a potentially jarring redesign.

Today, a pair of different leaks revealed potentially the dimensions for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Air. A look at the dummy models of the lineup, save the Pro and Plus models.

Over on X, regular leaker Ice Universe claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature the same dimensions as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, while saying that the 17 Air features the same dimensions, except for the thinness.

"The length, width, screen size, and bezel (same iPhone 16 Pro Max) of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max are the same," they wrote.

Exclusive revelation: The length, width, screen size, and bezel（same iPhone 16 Pro Max） of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max are exactly the same.Only the thickness is different. The iPhone 17 Air is 5.5mm thick, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is 8.725mm thick. pic.twitter.com/YjcMFva5IWMarch 7, 2025

They added that the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5mm thick, while the Pro Max is supposed to be 8.72mm.

For reference, the iPhone 16 Pro Max measures 6.42 x 3.06 x .32 inches (163mm x 77.7mm x 8.25mm).

The 17 Pro Max appears as though it will be slightly thicker than last year's model, which may be due to the new camera design or perhaps a larger battery.

A closer look at the Pro Max, Air and iPhone 17

The other rumor comes from tipster Majin Bu in collaboration with the YouTuber iDeviceHelp. The team-up produced a video confirming the dimensions Ice Universe revealed.

Bu provided dummy models of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max that you can see in the video. These models are based on "internal documents" that they've accessed, but this is still to be treated as a rumor.

The models in the video showcase the redesigned camera array we expect to see on the Pro and iPhone 17 Air, which is Google Pixel-esque. The base iPhone 17 still looks similar to the standard iPhone 16.

Side-by-side, it does look like the Air will be the same size as the Pro Max. Of course, the apparent differences are the amount of cameras on the Pro models versus the Air, as well as the depth of the phones.

iPhone 17 Outlook

Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air will replace the Plus model in the iPhone lineup. The current iteration is slightly smaller than the Pro Max but about the same size as the Pro model.

The increase in size for the Air model may be related to creating a bit more space for components that may have been too cramped in the slightly smaller Plus dimensions.

We'll know more in September when we expect Apple to launch the next iteration of the iPhone.

