iPhone 14 Plus camera issues? Apple may fix it for free — Here's what you need to know

The iPhone 14 Plus, Apple’s first attempt at a big-screen non-Pro handset, has been available for just over two years, but it turns out devices manufactured for half of that time are susceptible to a camera issue.

According to Apple, a “very small percentage” of handsets manufactured between April 10 2023 and April 28 of this year have an issue where users don’t see a preview of what they’re looking at when using the rear camera — which is quite a big issue for keen photographers.

It’s been a while since Apple has issued a service program for one of its handsets, with the last one arriving in 2021 for an issue with select iPhone 12 speakers. Before that, Apple offered free repairs for screen problems with the iPhone 11, freezing issues with the iPhone 8, a ‘No Service’ error on the iPhone 7, and the iPhone 6s refusing to turn on.

You’ll know if you have this particular camera problem, but to ensure your handset is covered, Apple has built a serial number checker. Just pop your iPhone 14 Plus’ serial number in there, and the site will tell you whether or not you’re eligible. You can find the serial number by opening the Settings app, tapping ‘General’ and then ‘About’.

If your device is indeed eligible, you can drop it in at an Apple Authorized Service Provider, get an appointment at an Apple Retail Store or contact the company directly to mail it into the Apple Repair Center.

While Apple is clear that this program doesn’t extend the standard warranty of the handset, the company does say you can contact it for a refund if you’ve previously paid to have the camera preview bug fixed. The program will stay open for “three years after the first retail sale of the unit.”

The free repair will be welcomed by fans of the big-screen device, but the longer-term future of the line looks uncertain. Originally brought in by Apple to replace the poorly selling iPhone mini range, early reports suggested the Plus handset was doing no better.

While it’s outlived the mini with a third generation, it may be the last of the line. The iPhone 17 may not get a ‘Plus’ version, which reports indicating Apple is mulling up an iPhone 17 Slim to replace it. As the name suggests, it’ll apparently be on the svelte side with a slightly smaller 6.6-inch display, but worryingly with a much larger MSRP.