Got iPhone 12 audio problems? Apple is offering a fix

As fantastic as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are, no piece of technology is immune to hardware defects. And if your iPhone 12 has been having audio issues, it seems you aren't the only one.

Apple has announced an iPhone 12 repair program to address audio issues with its phones. according to Apple, a "very small percentage" of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices have been having audio problems. The company says eligible customers can get the problem fixed free of charge.

Not all iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models are affected, just those that were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. Considering that over 100 million phones in the iPhone 12 series have been sold to date, even a small percentage could mean a lot of people.

“If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service,” Apple said. The issue does not affect the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max.

You can take your iPhone to a nearby Apple store for service or contact Apple Support to mail in the device for repair. Apple also provides a list of authorized service providers.

While the repair service is welcome, this does come ahead of next month's likely iPhone 13 release. The new phone is expected to pack some additional features, such as a 120Hz OLED display for the Pro models, camera enhancements and bigger batteries across the board.

Right now, rumors suggest that iPhone 13 pre-orders will begin September 17, with a release date for September 24.