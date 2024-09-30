iOS 18 lets you hide your screenshots — here's how

iOS 18 has brought a slew of exciting features to iPhones. While iOS 18 lets you search your iPhone's call history, browse smarter with Safari Highlights, and change the colour of your app icons, one of its most practical updates might be flying under the radar.

The ability to hide screenshots in the Photos app is a game-changer for those of us who've ever scrolled through a sea of memes and accidental screen captures to find that one important photo.

Whether you're a screenshot hoarder or just looking to tidy up your photo library, this simple trick will help you declutter your gallery without losing any of your captured moments. Let's dive into how you can use this nifty feature to keep your Photos app organized and easily accessible.

1. Open Photos (Image: © Future) Launch the Photos app on your iPhone. This is where all your visual memories — and countless screenshots — currently reside.

2. Find the filter icon (Image: © Future) Scroll down until you spot a filter icon. This is the gateway to a more organized and private photo library.

3. Access View Options (Image: © Future) Tap the filter icon, then select View Options from the menu that appears.

4. Hide screenshots (Image: © Future) In the View Options menu, you'll see a checkbox next to Screenshots. Simply uncheck this option to hide all your screenshots from the main Photos view.

5. Enjoy your decluttered gallery (Image: © Future) With screenshots hidden, your Photos app will now display only your intentionally taken photos and videos, making it easier to find the images you're looking for. Remember, your screenshots aren't deleted — they're just hidden from the main view. You can always access them by going back to the View Options and re-checking the Screenshots option.

