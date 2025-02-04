Apple jacks up AppleCare Plus prices for all iPhone models — here's how much more you'll pay

Streaming services aren't the only ones seeing prices creeping up these days. This week Apple raised the monthly cost of AppleCare Plus, its insurance policy and tech support plan, by 50 cents on all iPhones for U.S. customers, as first spotted by MacRumors.

A new 50-cent price hike applies to both standard AppleCare Plus plans and Apple Care Plus with Theft and Loss, which, as you might have guessed by the name, covers the loss or theft of your device up to two times per year. So for instance, to get a standard AppleCare Plus plan for an iPhone 16 Plus will now run you $10.49 per month, up from $9.99. Subscription prices for other Apple devices like the best iPads or Macs remain unaffected.

It's worth noting that this price increase only applies to monthly payments. iPhone users who opted to pay upfront for the two-year AppleCare Plus subscription plan won't be affected, though they may be a dying breed.

A recent Bloomberg report revealed Apple is going all-in on the subscription approach in a drive to generate more revenue. The company is phasing out the option for U.S. customers to pay a fixed, one-time fee for two years of AppleCare Plus coverage. Instead, customers will have to subscribe to a monthly or annual plan if purchasing from its physical stores or the AppleCare menu. However, the option for a fixed two-year plan remains available on Apple's online store. For now, at any rate.

Apple also includes Theft and Loss coverage by default in these AppleCare Plus subscription plans, jacking up the monthly price tag even more to $13.99 per month. Though again, for the time being, you can still go online to get an AppleCare Plus subscription without Theft and Loss tacked on.

It's part of Apple's larger push to prioritize services after the company saw record subscription revenue last quarter. The company now rakes in about $100 billion a year from services like AppleCare Plus and Apple TV Plus alone, which are quickly becoming some of Apple's most reliable growth drivers.

AppleCare Plus plans cover most Apple devices, including the best iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs and iPads. The coverage is intended to save you money on accidental damage repairs while also acting as an extended warranty for your Apple devices. For a more detailed breakdown of everything AppleCare offers, check out our guide on everything AppleCare.

