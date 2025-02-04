Nothing Phone 3a tipped to steal a massive feature from iPhone 16 — this isn't surprising

There is a lot to love about Nothing phones, with the recent Nothing Phone 2a Plus wowing us with its unique design and stellar performance for a low cost. As such, Nothing's social media confirming a March release for the Nothing Phone 3a was great news.

While we could expect Nothing to remain relatively quiet until the release date, the company has other ideas. Recently, Nothing's X account posted an image of the side of the Nothing Phone 3a with the line "your second memory, one click away. Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT." What stands out in the image is a new button located next to the power button, and Nothing has no intention of telling us what its function is just yet.

Hint: It's not what you think but something you will love to click many times a day.February 3, 2025

The post's comment section is full of debate, with many users suggesting that the button will be similar to Apple's Action Button found on the iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Others have speculated that it will instead copy Apple's camera control button that only appeared on later iPhones like the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Deepanshu Saini, a member of Nothing India's community team, added to the debate with a comment that said, "It's not what you think but something you will love to click many times a day."

(Image credit: Nothing)

As it stands we can't say with any certainty what the buttons feature will be. Nothing's statement of "Your second memory, one click away" could, in theory, describe either the Camera Control or Action Button suggestions. However, the placement seems awkward for a Camera Control button. Meanwhile, Deepanshu's comment about using it "many times a day" would better describe something similar to using the Action Button.

Like the button's function, Nothing has been keeping the specs for the Nothing Phone 3a under lock and key. However, a recent leaked image seems to show off a new three-camera setup for the phone that could hint at the introduction of a telephoto lens. This would match the leak detailing three big upgrades for the Nothing Phone 3a, which also mentions the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a 5,000 mAh battery and eSIM support.

There are a lot of questions about the Nothing Phone 3a, but everything we've seen makes the device look like it might be a stellar release. Depending on the price of the phone, there is little reason to doubt that the Nothing Phone 3a will find a place on our best cheap phones list.

