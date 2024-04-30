Apple iPhone alarm clock isn't working for some users — what you need to know

News
By Dave LeClair
published

Hopefully, they make it work on time

Alarms set on an iPhone display
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Did you wake up late for work today because your iPhone alarm didn't go off? You aren't alone, as other iPhone users had the same issue this morning. Apple is aware of a problem facing some users that could cause an iPhone to alert you without making noise, which is not good when you're relying on that sound to awaken you bright and early for work.

Today Show was the first to report on the issue. Apple has since said that the problem could stem from the device's Attention Aware feature. Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern spoke to Apple and posted on X: "Apple confirmed this AM that it is aware of an issue causing some alarms not play [sic] a sound and that it's working on a fix."

The very first response to Stern's X post is from a disgruntled iPhone owner who said, "Had it happen today lol. I check my phone and I see the alarm UI and no audio. Very frustrating."

Another X user weighed in: "I had that issue with my alarm not working and had to check a few times to see if I turned it off by mistake. It just decides randomly not to work on some days."

Fortunately, there's a temporary fix you can use until Apple is able to resolve whatever is happening. All you need to do is turn off the Attention Aware Features on your iPhone, and you won't have to worry about your alarm clock letting you down. Here's how to do it:

  • Open the Setting app on your iPhone
  • Tap Accessibility
  • Tap Face ID & Attention
  • Turn the toggle next to Attention Aware Features off

For the time being, that should solve your iPhone alarm clock problems. Of course, if your alarm clock didn't work today, that doesn't really solve your problem. Thankfully, because it's a widespread issue, hopefully, your boss will understand that it wasn't your fault.

For what it's worth, my iPhone woke me up right on time this morning, so I didn't have a problem. As much as I would have enjoyed sleeping in, I'm glad I wasn't late to work like some iPhone owners. I have the Attention Aware Features option turned on as well, though I'm going to turn it off until the fix comes out just to be on the safe side.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 238 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
2
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and...
Amazon
$999.99
View
Deal ends Mon, May 6, 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
3
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
7
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Walmart
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
8
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.