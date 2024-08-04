iPhone 16 Pro just tipped for big battery life leap

News
By
published

Even bigger than the iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro render front and back
(Image credit: Future)

While speed and camera performance are the most eye-catching parts of a new smartphone, stamina certainly shouldn’t be overlooked. And it appears the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro family will be getting a boost in that department too.

According to the Weibo leaker Instant Digital, the 16 Pro will get a 3,577mAh cell — up 9.25% from the 3,274mAh battery in the iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will also be boosted, but by a lower 5.74%, going from 4,422mAh to 4,676mAh. 

This improvement could possibly be linked to stacked battery technology — something originally rumored for, but ultimately AWOL, on the iPhone 15 Pro series.

If true, this also narrows the gap between the two phones’ batteries. While the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max had a 1,148 mAh gap between them, these figures would shrink that to 1,099 mAh. Still significant for those who value stamina over everything, but a nice boost for Pro users all the same.

Improved battery capacity has been something Apple has generally offered year-on-year. Here are the last few models for comparison — if you’re using an older model and eying an upgrade, you may be in for a pleasant surprise (especially as your capacity will likely have degraded over time).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 Pro capacityPro Max capacity
iPhone 12 (2020)2,815mAh3,687mAh
iPhone 13 (2021)3,095mAh4,352mAh
iPhone 14 (2022)3,200mAh4,323mAh
iPhone 15 (2023)3,274mAh4,422mAh
iPhone 16 (2024)3,577mAh (rumored)4,676mAh (rumored)

Interestingly, we’ve heard both of Instant Digital’s figures before, but from different leakers. 

@lipilpsi previously mentioned 3,577mAh for the smaller Pro model, but thought the Pro Max would reach 4,747mAh. Back in April, meanwhile, another Weibo tipster (Baby Baby Sauce) pegged the Pro Max at the same 5,676mAh figure we’re hearing today, but had the Pro barely changed from its predecessor at 3,355mAh. 

Whichever numbers you think are most likely, the one thing all three leakers seem to agree on is that the battery capacity is going up, which — when combined with the new A18 Pro chipset’s efficiency improvements — will lead to longer spells away from the charger. Indeed, it’s rumored that Apple could claim the iPhone 16 Pro Max will boost 30 hours of usage.  

Not only will you get more time between charges, but you might also spend less time charging. According to a recent rumor, the iPhone 16 Pro series will benefit from 40W wired and 20W wireless MagSafe charging. That’s quite a boost on the 27W and 15W currently offered, albeit a long way off the 80W/50W provided by the OnePlus 12

We don’t have long to wait, to find out which figures are correct. Virtually every numbered iPhone in the last decade has launched in September, and that means that the iPhone 16 family will almost certainly be revealed next month. Alongside four new iPhones, we’re also hopeful the company will reveal the Apple Watch X.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 276 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max White...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
4
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(256GB)
Our Review
7
Pixel 8 Pro Porcelain 256GB...
Google Store NA
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(256GB Black)
Our Review
8
Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB -...
Back Market (US)
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
9
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
10
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Apple
View
Load more deals
Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.