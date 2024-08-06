I thought my Visible service was dirt cheap, but Mint Mobile’s $15 unlimited plan makes me want to switch — here’s why

I haven’t been on a postpaid plan in over 5 years and don’t plan to ever go back. That’s because I discovered the impeccable cost savings of MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) providers, like Visibile, which offers fast unlimited 5G speeds at a fraction of the cost. While I’ve been happy with the service, Mint Mobile’s $15 unlimited plan is making me think of switching.

For a limited time, the T-Mobile backed Mint Mobile is offering new customers its $15/month unlimited plan rate when they commit to 3 months of service. Usually it would come out to $90 for those three months, or $30/month, but now it’s being discounted by half off — totaling $45 for three months of unlimited service. Not only is it one of the best unlimited plans around, but it's also one of the best cheap cell phone plans too.

Mint unlimited data plan: was $30/month now $15/month @ Mint Mobile

Mint is lowering the price on all of its plans to $15/month for the first three months. Since they're all the same rate, your best option would be to choose its unlimited plan that gives you speedy 4G and 5G speeds and that all-you-can-eat data service.

In the 5 years since I last paid for postpaid service (think AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile), I’ve bounced from MVNO providers like Cricket Wireless, Mint Mobile, Google Fi, Xfinity Mobile and finally found a home with Visible for the last year. Considering that I’m currently paying $30/month for my Visible unlimited plan, switching to Mint Mobile again would give me double the savings.

Based on the broadband facts posted on its page, you’ll have access to unlimited 4G/5G speeds up to 40GB per month — which would then be throttled once that cap is reached. The cost also includes mobile hotspot functionality up to 10GB of data, so you’re not paying an additional cost for the service. After the three months are over, you can choose to commit to any of its 3, 6, or 12 month plans.

When I was on Mint Mobile, I was impressed by the coverage I got around the greater NYC region — with consistently fast speeds everywhere I went. I chose to get a physical SIM at the time, which made switching phones easy, but now there’s an eSIM option that can get your device activated faster.

You’ll just need a compatible phone before making the switch, but you can easily find out if it’s compatible by entering your phone’s IMEI into its phone compatibility checker. If it’s not, you can always purchase a new device with discounts on them — like my favorite Android phone right now, the Pixel 8 Pro, which is $440 off for a limited time.

With all of the these savings, they're reasons why I won't ever go back to a traditional postpaid wireless carrier. For comparison, Verizon's Unlimited Welcome plan costs $65/month. These figures are all you need to convince yourself to stop overpaying.