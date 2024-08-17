Google responds to #TeamPixel controversy that would ‘cease relationship’ with creators that preferred other devices

Google is coming under fire after warning tech influencers their relationship with the brand would be terminated if they didn't agree to showcase the new Pixel 9 over competitors in their content.

Those in the Team Pixel influencer program were asked to “acknowledge that you are expected to feature the Google Pixel device in place of any competitor mobile devices," according to screenshots shared on X of the clause in this year’s Team Pixel agreement for the new Pixel phones, which was first spotted and verified by 9to5Google. Google unveiled its latest flagship lineup on Tuesday: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold.

"Please note that if it appears other brands are being preferred over the Pixel, we will need to cease the relationship between the brand and the creator," the message continues.

These stipulations were only added in the latest update to the program's terms. For the Pixel 8 and earlier models, influencers were free to share their honest thoughts about those Pixel devices so long as they included the #giftfromgoogle hashtag with their posts. With their relationship with the brand on the line if influencers preferred other smartphones over the Pixel 9, they had a significant incentive to be biased toward Google in their impressions.

And here ... we ....go. Leaked screenshot https://t.co/uoFxQ6cwOt pic.twitter.com/nWwA6AumASAugust 15, 2024

And to be clear, the Team Pixel influencer program is different from the review program for members of the press. At no point was Tom's Guide asked to agree to such stipulations when reviewing the new Pixel line-up.

Acknowledging the issue in a statement to Android Police and The Verge, Google Communications Manager Kayla Geier said the company "missed the mark" with these added stipulations, and it has removed the "new language" from its Team Pixel agreement terms:

"#TeamPixel is a distinct program, separate from our press and creator reviews programs. The goal of #TeamPixel is to get Pixel devices into the hands of content creators, not press and tech reviewers. We missed the mark with this new language that appeared in the #TeamPixel form yesterday, and it has been removed."

It's not clear whether Team Pixel members have gotten an updated agreement or whether those who declined based on the previously added language will get another chance to apply.