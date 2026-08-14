Upgrade your new Pixel 11 with these 15 must-have cases and add-ons

Google's new range of Pixel smartphones is here! Officially revealed at this year's Made by Google event, four new smartphones were unveiled: The Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 11 Fold.

If you're planning on picking up the standard Pixel 11 then you'll want to make sure that you keep it in prime condition. That's why I've put together this selection of some of my favorite phone cases that are already available for the new device – from Google's own official case to some great options from third party manufacturers.

As the Pixel 11 is part of the wider Google ecosystem, I've also included a few of the wide range of additional accessories that work with the phone, too. You can check out all of my picks below...

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