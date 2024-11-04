PSA: You can score a free Google Pixel 8a when buying the Pixel 9 Pro or Pro XL — here's how

If you're looking to purchase one of Google's latest flagship handsets, you may want to consider acquiring it through Optus, as the telco currently has a fantastic offer which gets you a bonus Pixel handset at no extra cost.

Right now, customers who purchase either the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL from Optus on an eligible 12, 24 or 36-month plan will receive a free Pixel 8a (128GB) in Obsidian (black) redemption from Google (value: AU$848).

Needless to say, this is a great option for those who have a parent, child or significant other to pass the free phone along to. It's also worth noting that the Pixel 8a will arrive direct from Google within 30 days of your claim being approved, and won't be tied to Optus or any other telco, meaning you can use it with any of our recommended SIM only plans.

Of course, you'll have to act fast if you want to secure your free phone — this Optus promotion ends on November 17, 2024. Those who do take advantage of this offer will have until December 15, 2024 to claim their free phone from Google's Pixel Redemption website.

Best Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL plans

As you might expect, 36-month plans offer the cheapest monthly repayments, starting at AU$99.18p/m for the Pixel 9 Pro on the $52 Optus Choice Plus Plan, or AU$103.60p/m for the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL on the same plan.

Moving up to a 24-month plan raises the starting price for each plan by a significant margin, bringing the monthly cost up to AU$122.77p/m for the Pixel 9 Pro and AU$129.04p/m for the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Below you'll find all of the 24 and 36 month plan options from Optus which include either the Google Pixel 9 Pro or Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. The plans are ordered by price, so make sure to take note of the number of monthly device repayments. To find out more about a particular plan, simply click the 'Go to Site' next to it.