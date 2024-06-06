Hurry! Google Pixel 8 Pro is $250 off in amazing deal

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are two of the best Android phones yet, and right now Google is offering two amazing deals on these flagships. Plus, Google is throwing a great freebie on top until June 22.

If you head to the Google Store right now you'll see that the Pixel 8 Pro is currently $250 off, while the Pixel 8 is $150 cheaper. While this is a great deal on its own it gets better as the Google One AI premium trial has been extended to 4 months, instead of 2.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: was $999 now $749 @ Google Store

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best Android phones available, offering a brighter display, pro-level cameras and improved battery life. Plus, there's a powerful suite of AI features via Google's Gemini AI and you get a long 7 years of updates. The Pixel 8 Pro comes in Bay, Mint, Obsidian and Porcelain colors.

Price Comparison: $749 @ Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 128GB: was $699 now $549 @ Google Store

The Google Pixel 8 offers everything one could look for in a mid-range smartphone. You get a brighter 120Hz display, awesome AI camera features, improved battery life and 7 years of updates. The Pixel 8 comes in Hazel, Mint, Obsidian and Rose.

Price Comparison: $549 @ Best Buy

Originally spotted by 9to5Google, The period for their Google One AI premium trial has been extended by two months, meaning users save up to $80. You will still have to pay the $19.99 subscription once the four months are over unless you cancel them. However, there are some major benefits to keeping the subscription going.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Both of these flagships scored an excellent 4/5 in our Pixel 8 review and Pixel 8 Pro review. We appreciated the improved brightness of the displays and the many AI features that can make your life easier, including Best Take for photos and Magic Audio Eraser in recorded videos. While the Pixel series is often hampered by the general lack of power in the Tensor chips, they more than make up for it with their affordable price tags.

Google One Premium offers users access to Gemini Advanced, including a more powerful language model, Gemini Ultra 1.0, that sets it leagues above the base Gemini package. The improved AI will also be available across the Google Office suite, meaning AI assistant on Docs, Gmail and more. Finally, subscribers will get up to 2TB of Google One Cloud Storage. However, it should be noted that this deal is only available through the Google Store.

Deals like this don’t always come around, so if you are looking for a relatively cheap phone that still has some AI power, this is your chance. This deal is only available until June 22 so you don’t have much time.