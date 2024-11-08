Huge Black Friday sale on Google Pixel phones, smartwatches and more — 7 deals I'd get now

Black Friday deals are approaching, but this epic sale on Google products has started early. Some of the best Pixel phones, smartwatches and more have been slashed in price, and there are great deals up for grabs on Nest smart home goodies too.

If you don't mind shopping last year's model, you can currently get the Google Pixel 8 Pro for $499 at Best Buy. This is a huge 50% discount on a very powerful handheld. To get this deal, you need to choose the "we'll help you connect this to a carrier" option.

Google Pixel deals — Best sales now

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired): was $179 now $99 @ Amazon

One of the best video doorbells we’ve tested is now on sale at Amazon. This wired version delivers 24/7 streaming, HDR picture quality and can announce familiar faces arriving at the door. It even recognizes packages, animals, and vehicles.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

The Google's latest buds are truly excellent — our Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 review said they're "a must-own for every Android enthusiast." Their sleek design, useful AI features and long battery life (up to 48 hours) are paired with excellent sound and strong active noise canceling capabilities. After this discount, they're even better value.

Google Nest Thermostat (3rd Gen): was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Why heat or cool your home the old fashion way when the Google Nest Thermostat can do it all efficiently? In our Google Nest Thermostat review, we found the third-gen device offered a bigger display and additional features that play well within a smart home ecosystem, hooking up to other Google products or Alexa.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $179 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch 2 features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can track your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and track your heart rhythm with ECG. In our Pixel Watch 2 review, we said when it comes to Android smartwatches, there are none that are as comprehensively integrated with the Google ecosystem as the Pixel Watch 2. Just note that the newer Google Pixel Watch 3 is now available.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm): was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

The third-generation Google Pixel Watch is a huge step up from previous iterations. Impressive health features include an extremely accurate heart rate sensor and advanced running metrics. You'll also get 6 months of Fitbit Premium free when you register your new Pixel Watch 3. Aside from fitness tracking, the watch is a device that's deeply integrated with a large collection of Google apps. Plus, the watch's battery can last up to 36 hours in battery saver mode and about 24 hours with normal use.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its camera system includes 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm. Choose the "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option to get this deal. Also note that the new Google Pixel 9 series phones are now available.

