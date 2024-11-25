Grab the iPhone 16 for only AU$100 with this brilliant Black Friday bargain

Whoa, Nelly! If you've been dreaming about upgrading to the latest iPhone but can't bear the cost in this economy, you're in luck — Vodafone has brought back its iPhone 16 launch deal for a limited time, slashing a whopping AU$1,299 off the price of Apple's iPhone 16 range as part of its Black Friday sales.

Of course, there is a catch — to take advantage of this amazing deal, you'll need to sign up to Vodafone's $79 Extra Large Promo plan on the 36 months option. Doing so will activate the deal and your savings will be converted to credit on your monthly bill.

The plan on its own is already great value, given that it comes with a whopping 450GB of monthly data, but when you factor in that an iPhone 16 with 128GB of storage is priced at AU$1,399, it means you can pick it up for as little as AU$100 in handset repayments over a 36-month period — that's only AU$2.70p/m for a new iPhone 16!

It's worth noting that if you do choose to end the contract early, you'll have to pay out the full repayment price in total for the remainder of your contract (minimum total device cost: AU$1,399).

If you're the type of person who only buys a new handset every few years, this in an unbeatable deal, as you're essentially paying only a few bucks on top of your phone plan. And when you consider how much data the plan comes with, the deal really is great value.

iPhone 16 128GB: was AU$1,399 now AU$100 at Vodafone Apple's latest iPhone 16 can be picked up right now from only AU$100 in handset repayments over 36 months at Vodafone, which is an absolutely incredible deal! All you have to do is visit the link in this deal and sign up to Vodafone's $79 Extra Large Promo plan for 36 months to have AU$1,299 slashed from your total repayment amount. This deal is available until the end of Cyber Monday on December 2.

The deal above is for the entry-level iPhone 16 with 128GB of storage, though you should know that the same AU$1,299 discount is available on the entire iPhone 16 range at Vodafone — the repayment amount will simply change depending on which iPhone 16 model you choose.

iPhone 16 Pro 256GB: was AU$1,799 now AU$500 at Vodafone Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is the Cupertino company's best phone right now, thanks to its advanced cameras and display, along with its Apple Intelligence features. As with the deal above, you can also get AU$1,299 slashed from the price of the iPhone 16 Pro with 256GB of storage when you stay on the $79 Extra Large Promo plan. Of course, as the phone itself is more expensive, you'll have to pay a total of AU$500 in repayments spread over 36 months, which is still an excellent deal.

Hard to pass up an iPhone 16 from as little as AU$100, right? Of course, this Black Friday deal is only for a limited time, so if you want to take advantage of it, you'll have to click on one of the links above and sign up to Vodafone's $79 Extra Large Promo plan before it evaporates at the end of Cyber Monday on December 2, 2024.