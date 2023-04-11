Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a: Here's what likely to change

A Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a comparison can detail all the changes Google's making to its budget phone this year, as it looks to still offer the best cheap phone around. And while we're not expecting the Pixel 7a until later this year, we know enough about Google's upcoming phone to get a sense of some of major changes the phone maker has in store.

The Pixel 7a will replace the Pixel 6a in Google's lineup and it has a tough act to follow. The Pixel 6a took the Tensor chipset that debuted with the Pixel 6 flagship, offering it in a cheaper device. But even though the Pixel 6a cost less than its more premium sibling, it still delivered some top features of its own, including the best cameras we've seen in a phone for less than $500.

The Pixel 7a will be looking to top that while also fending off stepped up competition from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A54. (For a look at how that confrontation is shaping up, checking out our Samsung Galaxy A54 vs. Google Pixel 7a comparison.) With the understanding that a lot can change once we know the full extent of Google's planned changes, here's how a Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a face-off is likely to shake out.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel 7a (rumored) Google Pixel 6a Screen size 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) Refresh rate 90Hz 60Hz CPU Tensor G2 Tensor G1 RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB Rear cameras 50MP, 12MP 12.2MP main, 12MP ultrawide Front camera 8MP 8MP Battery size 4,410 mAh 4,410 mAH Wireless charging Yes No Colors Black, white, sky blue Black, white, lemongrass

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a: Price and availability

The Pixel 6a costs $449, which gets you a device with 128GB of storage along with 6GB of RAM. One of the best Pixel 6a deals we've seen currently drops that price to $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is likely a sign that Google is looking to clear out inventory ahead of the Pixel 7 launch.

Rumors suggest that Google will show off the Pixel 7a at Google I/O 2023, which takes place on May 10. The Pixel 6a made its debut at last year's Google I/O, after all, before Google shipped the phone in late July. It's likely that Google will follow the same pattern this year, though some rumors have suggested the Pixel 7a may not ship until August.

Pricing is even more up in the air. You'd imagine that Google will want to keep the price around $449, especially since that's what Samsung is charging for the Galaxy A54. Thanks to rising component costs and more advanced features in the Pixel 7a, we could see the price go up, though we don't think it would go over $500, if only to keep some distance from the $599 Pixel 7.

Google may put more memory into this year's A Series phone, with the Pixel 7a tipped to get 8GB of RAM. Other rumors suggest that Google may offer a 256GB configuration in addition to the 128GB base model.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a: Design

We'd expect the Pixel 7a to match the Pixel 6a's appearance, with a horizontal camera bar stretching across the back of the phone to house the two rear cameras slated for the Pixel 7a. In contrast to Google's flagships, the A Series phones tend to have slightly thicker bezels around the display, and initial Pixel 7a renders suggest this Pixel 6a design element is likely to stick around.

Pixel 6a (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a design difference could be hinted at by a change introduced with the Pixel 7. That phone features a much more polished camera bar than the one adorning the Pixel 6 — the Pixel 7's camera bar is made of metal and offers a matte finish. It's unknown if the fancier material would make its way to the Pixel 7a, as cheaper materials are one way for Google to keep costs down. But some leakers have tipped the Pixel 7a to get a matte finish on its camera bar so that it's consistent with the Pixel 7.

Pixel 7a renders (Image credit: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice)

Those Pixel 7a renders include a new color we didn't see with the Pixel 6a — a sky blue option to go alongside the black and white versions Google has traditionally offered. If true, the sky blue color would seemingly replace the Lemongrass yellow-green color featured in the Pixel 6a lineup.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a: Display

The Pixel 7a should feature the same screen size as its predecessor — a 6.1-inch OLED panel housed in a 6 x 2.8 x 0.35-inch frame. However, the Pixel 7a could feature a big advantage over the Pixel 6a in the form of a faster refresh rate.

Pixel 6a (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Pixel 6a is locked at a 60Hz rate no matter what's happening on the screen. However, a leaked Pixel 7a prototype allegedly showed off a 90Hz refresh rate option, suggesting the 7a will better equipped to offer smoother scrolling. It's unclear if the Pixel 7a would adjust its refresh rate automatically or require users to turn the feature on and off. (Most phones offering faster refresh rates in this price range take the latter approach.)

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a: Cameras

A camera change could also be in store from the Pixel 6a, which features a 12.2MP main lens and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. The Pixel 7a will stick with two rear cameras, based on those renders we've seen, but Qualcomm could give the main shooter a boost. Specifically, rumors point to Google using a 50MP sensor not unlike the one that Google's used in both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, which would certainly give the Pixel 7a a leg up on the Pixel 6a. Other rumors point to a 64MP main sensor for the Pixel 7a.

Leaked Pixel 7a image (Image credit: Zing News)

As you can see, rumors are all over the map here, with some arguing that Google will stick with the current camera arrangement. As good as the Pixel 6a's camera are — we include the device among our best camera phones — they don't quite measure up to the hardware in Google's flagship phone. Sacrificing camera hardware can help Google maintain a feature gap between the A Series Pixel and the entry-level flagship, and we could see that again with the Pixel 7a.

The bottom line? Whether the Pixel 7a gets a camera upgrade or not, you can expect it to reap the benefits of Google's computational photography expertise, including features like Magic Eraser that the Pixel 6a supports. Photo Unblur — a feature added with the Pixel 7 that takes advantage of the Tensor G2 chipset — is likely extend its capabilities to the Pixel 7a but not the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a: Performance

Speaking of the Tensor G2, that's one Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a change we're absolutely certain about. Last year's Pixel 6a adopted the Tensor chipset introduced with the Pixel 7, so we expect the 7a to do likewise with the Pixel 7's silicon.

That should mean performance gains, as the Pixel 7 posts better results on benchmark tests than the Pixel 6. But it also means an improved machine learning core powering more AI-inspired features like real-time, on-device translation and transcription, along with call management tool improvements. As smart a phone as the Pixel 6a was, the Pixel 7a figures to have even more of those kinds of tools.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a: Battery life and charging

Battery rumors involving the Pixel 7a have been few and far between, with the most credible report suggesting the Pixel 7a would have a battery around the same size as the 4,410 mAh cell powering the Pixel 6a.

Leaked Pixel 7a image (Image credit: Zing News)

That's not necessarily good news. In our battery test, in which fully charged phones are tasked with surfing the web over cellular until they run out of power, the Pixel 6a held out for only 6 hours and 29 minutes, nearly 3.5 hours worse than the average phone. We expect the Tensor G2 to handle power with a little more efficiency, but that's a big gap to close.

At least you could enjoy more charging options with the Pixel 7a. Google' A-Series phones have always skimped out on wireless charging — that includes the Pixel 6a. But one rumor suggests Pixel 7a will be different, offering wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a: Outlook

At a time when midrange phones have gotten more impressive, the Pixel 6a has stood out as one of the most noteworthy low-cost phones of all, thanks to its superior cameras. The Pixel 7a will look to continue that tradition, perhaps with the help of improved camera hardware, but almost certainly with a new processor that allows you to do more with this budget phone.

Stay tuned for our full Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a comparison once Google formally announces the new phone, and we get a chance to put the device to the test.