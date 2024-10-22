Google Find My Device now has biometric login — here’s why you should use it

Google's Biometric login option for the Find My Device app has finally launched for users in the most recent update.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Google was working to introduce a biometric login option for the Find My Device app on Android devices. A recent report from Android Authority has confirmed that the feature has arrived in the most recent update (version 3.1.173-1) which will now allow users to log in using either biometric authentication or a PIN.

This is a feature any user should enable once it's offered to you by the app. Currently, users would only be able to log in with their password, with the option to opt out of needing to log in each time with a "Don't ask again" box. However, this would leave the phone at risk, making it easy for someone to get into the app and change the devices. The new option offers a much more streamlined login option, while not compromising on security. Though it should be noted that if you have not set up a biometric login on your device you'll still have to use your Google account password.

(Image credit: Google)

This isn't the only change that is reportedly coming to the Find My Device app. Apparently, Google plans to introduce a new layout for tablet users which shifts the additional options to a new side panel, although it doesn't look like it can be resized. However, it is unclear when this new layout will be released publicly.

Google has been working hard to improve security on its phones, with new anti-theft measures for Android 10 and newer devices, and more biometric security for other apps like Chrome. There's been more on the AI front too, for instance Gemini Live recently being made available for everyone, and a huge upgrade for Google Lens which allows you to search with both video and voice.

The addition of biometric authentication for Find My Device is great to see, and arguably shouldn't have taken this long to arrive. However, it proves that Google is continuing to try and make its devices more secure, which is impressive given the recent news that the Pixel 9 is already one of the most secure phones on the market.

