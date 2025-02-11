Act fast! Amazon just slashed $200 off the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Presidents' Day sales are a perfect time to upgrade to one of the best phones. Right now Amazon is offering an epic sale on Google Pixel 9 models, including the awesome Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Right now you can get the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $799 at Amazon. That's $200 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for our favorite Pixel. If you want a bigger screen, you can also get the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for $899 at Amazon (also $200 off.)

Lowest price! Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 Featuring a super bright 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 processor, 16GB of RAM and 128GB storage, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is a winner. It has an awesome camera setup with 50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7) and 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8) lenses, as well as a 42MP selfie (f/2.2) cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro review said this phone is "almost magical" and has a ton of useful AI features like Best Take and Magic Editor.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $899 The largest phone in the Google Pixel 9 family is now on sale. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 chip, 16GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of cameras, you get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) and 42MP selfie cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review said this phone has the brightest display and best battery life of any Pixel phone yet.

Both the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL are awesome phones, so you can't go wrong with either choice. However, I'm a little more tempted towards the Google Pixel 9 Pro myself. Although it doesn't have the XL's larger display and longer battery life, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is on sale for its lowest price ever right now. (The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's lowest price ever is $849.)

We also rank the Google Pixel 9 Pro as one of the best phones. While it lags behind the iPhone 16 Pro Max in some areas (namely performance and battery life,) its AI features are awesome and make it a joy to use. You can use Best Take to get great group photos.

You can also talk to Gemini on the Pixel 9 Pro to get everything from restaurant recommendations to the weather. You can even record your calls and get an AI summary of what was said at the end.

These phones are even better after a discount, so make sure to get them while they're on sale.