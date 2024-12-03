Google Pixel 9 just dropped back to $299 in incredible deal — don't miss this

Smartphones are expensive, which is why big sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be such a big deal. Certain phones can get serious discounts, but the better the discount the more likely it is to sell out before the sale is over. The good news is that they don’t always stay sold out — even after Cyber Monday is technically over.

That’s what happened to Pixel 9, which is now back in stock at Mint Mobile with an insane $500 discount. That means you can pick up the Google Pixel 9 for $299 at Mint Mobile, provided you sign up for any of the carrier’s data plans. But that’s not much of a catch because the plan prices have all been slashed to $15 a month — even Unlimited data.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $299 at Mint Mobile Lowest price! The Pixel 9 is back down to its all-time low at Mint Mobile, with $500 slashed off the normal price. Just remember that this deal hinges on you also having a 12 month data plan with Mint. But with Unlimited data now costing just $15 a month, this is still an excellent deal.

There are a lot of great things that make the Google Pixel 9 a must-buy phone. Not only is the battery life significantly better than its predecessors, it also comes with AI features powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. That chip may not be a performance powerhouse, like the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but it has exactly what you need to run a whole range of on-device AI features — many of which are courtesy of Gemini Nano.

Other notable upgrades include a brighter Actua display, 12GB of RAM as standard, plus an improved 48MP ultrawide camera. The combined effect is a phone that's stylish, comfortable to use and can take some excellent photos in the process. Not to mention the fact it’s getting 7 years of official support — with Android and security updates coming until summer 2031.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL do offer a few more features, like a telephoto lens and a brighter Super Actua display. But they also cost more to buy, more so when you consider just how cheap the Pixel 9 is at Mint. Even if you account for the data plan for your first year, the total cost of this phone is under $500 — and I challenge you to find a better phone for that little money.

Every Mint plan also comes with unlimited calls and texts, tethering and 5G at no extra cost. The carrier will unlock your phone after 60 days too, so once that 12-month plan is over you’re free to switch to a different provider.