Samsung Galaxy S25's biggest weapon against iPhone 16 just leaked

We're only a few weeks away from the annual Qualcomm Summit, where the chip maker is expected to reveal the next generation of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. But that doesn't stop the leak train.

The latest leak comes from revived leaker Jukanloseve on X via the Chinese site Baidu (spotted by Android Central). The screenshots found by Jukanlosreve show off a list of specs for the new processor, which appears to come in two variants: SM8750 and SM8750P. The difference seems to be that the P-variant will not support mmWave and sub-6 5G.

It appears that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will support current LPDDR5 RAM and not LPDDR6, as was previously rumored.

The new chip appears to be running an Oryon CPU with a Hexagon Tensor Processor that will provide "AI use cases." Qualcomm leaned into AI with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, so it's no surprise they would keep boosting that side of the chip.

The leaked spec sheets note that the CPU will have an Adreno 8-series GPU that will support up to 3840x2560 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The sheets show an Adreno 8-series VPU with 8K video processing.

We have seen some early, purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 benchmarks on Geekbench allegedly running on the OnePlus 13 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Those singular tests, which should be taken with a grain of salt, have shown boosts in performance. However they do appear slightly weaker than the recently released A18 chips in the iPhone 16 lineup.

Interestingly, the leaked spec sheet doesn't seem to provide information on whether or not the prime core can be clocked at 4.3 GHz, with a power draw of 1.3V. That had been leaked previously. If that's the case, it suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will run very hot and beyond the current smartphone's capabilities.

We won't have to wait much longer to confirm these specs as Qualcomm's 2024 Summit has been confirmed to occur from October 21 through October 23.

