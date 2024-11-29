I review a lot of phones — I’d recommend this cheaper Galaxy S24 FE this Black Friday

Samsung's "Fan Edition" phones are often released later than the mainline phones, and for cheaper. However, Black Friday is a time to make the affordable even cheaper — and that includes the Galaxy S24 FE.

Right now, you can grab the Samsung 128GB Unlocked Galaxy S24 FE for $449 at Best Buy, compared to its usual price of $649. That's $200 off of an already reasonably priced unlocked device that could be a flagship phone on the hardware alone. If you are after more memory, then you can also grab the 256GB version for $509.

The deal in question covers all the Galaxy S24 FE color variants, meaning you can grab an S24 FE in Graphite, Blue, Gray or Mint.

In our review of the Galaxy S24 FE, we confidently stated that it could be a flagship all on its own. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. All of this is controlled by the Exynos 2400e supported by 8GB of RAM and a 4,700mAh battery.

It's a solid set of hardware. While the Exynos chip might trail slightly behind the Galaxy S24's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in terms of raw power, it is more than capable of doing everything you'll need in the day-to-day. Not only that, you'll have access to all Galaxy AI's features such as Circle to search and Interpreter mode. Throw in the promised seven years of major software support and security features, and you're getting a great deal.

It isn't all perfect, as we did note that the 10MP selfie camera did underperform and the battery life leaves a bit to be desired, especially as this is an area that Samsung usually excels at.

That said, the Galaxy S24 FE is a fantastic device, and with Black Friday being the best time to pick up a new phone, this could be the perfect one for you.