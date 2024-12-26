3 essential tools for protecting your new device

There's nothing quite like the excitement of getting a brand-new device, whether you receive it as a holiday gift or you're the one doing the purchasing. Now, the best way you can set up your new device – a smartphone, laptop, desktop PC, or gaming console – is by ensuring it stays protected from cyberattacks and online surveillance, as well as other online threats.

To do so, you'll need to install essential security software on it, starting with one of the best VPNs, then antivirus, and finally a password manager. Each one of these serves its own unique purpose, and the three of them combined will prevent bad actors from trying to track your online activities, infect your device with malware, or rob you of your personal details to gain illegitimate access to your online/bank accounts.

In this article, I'll talk about the importance of these tools in detail and also point you towards the best options to consider.

VPNs

A VPN is among the first pieces of software you should consider downloading on your new device, whether it's a mobile phone, a laptop, or even a smart TV. That's because it encrypts your data and routes it through one of its own servers (and not your ISP's), essentially making it unintelligible, so cybercriminals can't exploit it.

Additionally, a VPN also masks your IP address – and gives you a temporary one – to anonymize you on the internet, meaning snoopers, including ISPs, hackers, and government agencies, won't be able to track your online location and see what you're up to online. These features of a VPN will come in particularly handy when you're out and about using public Wi-Fi connections, which can be unsafe.

What's more, VPNs are also adept at unblocking geo-restricted content on streaming sites, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer, meaning you'll be able to tap into international libraries from your home country and vice versa.

Getting a VPN is advisable for gamers, too, as they can stop DDoS attacks and bandwidth throttling, and get around IP bans and SBMM to access easy bot lobbies to crank up their in-game rankings and points.

1. NordVPN: the best VPN overall

NordVPN is the best VPN for your new device, whether it's a smartphone or a PC, thanks to its all-around security suite that includes a built-in antivirus, ad-blocking, and tons of other cybersecurity features. Additionally, it boasts class-leading unlocking capabilities, particularly for Netflix, and offers some of the fastest connection speeds of any VPN. Starting at just $2.99 per month for the two-year plan ($80 upfront, including three months free), Nord is also highly competitively priced, plus you can try it out risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. Surfshark: the best cheap VPN on the market

Surfshark is the best choice if you're on a smaller budget, but don't let its ridiculously cheap prices (it starts at $1.99 per month – $55 upfront, with four months free) fool you; it's still a fully-featured VPN, with blazing speeds, easy-to-use apps, hundreds of server locations, and excellent unblocking. It's also the only one of the top three to offer unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can protect a lot of devices on a single subscription. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try before you commit.

THE BEST VPN AVAILABLE TODAY 3. ExpressVPN: the best VPN for ease of use

ExpressVPN might have dropped in our overall VPN rankings, but it's still the very best for those who value simplicity and ease of use. It offers straightforward apps (with one-click connect) across various device types, rock-solid privacy, and effortless access to geo-restricted content worldwide. While it's not as budget-friendly as the others (starting at $4.99 per month - $149 upfront, including six months free), you do get a 30-day money-back guarantee to try it out risk-free before committing.

Antivirus

A VPN will secure (and enhance) your online experience, but what about protecting your device from malware threats (which continue to increase in both number and potency), viruses, ransomware, and other cyber threats? That's why you need a good antivirus installed on your device.

Even if your new device is a shiny iPhone 16 Pro or the latest iPad, do consider securing it with an antivirus. While Apple devices are, generally speaking, more secure than their rivals, they're not off-limits for cybercriminals, who are constantly on the prowl trying to gain access to your personal information, no matter your device type.

The best antivirus software today will safeguard you against identity theft – by monitoring the dark web and immediately informing you if your personal information is found there. Additionally, you'll also be protected against phishing scams, as they'll automatically block malicious messages and pop-ups designed to trick you into handing over your sensitive data.

1. Norton: the best antivirus software package

Norton boasts good malware detection scores and scan speeds, as well as identity theft protection, wherein its LifeLock feature monitors the dark web and stolen data banks to alert you in case of a breach. Norton is also more than just an antivirus, seeing as it also includes a password manager, a VPN, backup software, cloud storage, parental controls, and other security goodies. Try it out risk-free with first a 14-day free trial and then a 60-day money-back guarantee.

2. Bitdefender: fast and accurate and incredibly affordable

Bitdefender is one of the very best when it comes to protecting against malware, whether it's old or new and unknown. You also get the ability to recover ransomware-encrypted files and additional features such as a secure browser, a password manager, and a file shredder, as well as a VPN (limited to 200MB a day). It also provides excellent value for money, plus there's a 30-day money-back guarantee so that you can try it out without risking a single penny.

3. McAfee: the best antivirus for big families

McAfee offers one of the best interfaces we've seen on antivirus software, making it a top choice for beginners. Additionally, McAfee’s Family plans can essentially protect an unlimited number of computers, meaning they're perfect for large families. There's no dearth of extras, too, as you get a password manager, an unlimited VPN, identity theft protection, and 24/7 support - and a couple of unique benefits include credit bureau monitoring and $2 million in insurance.

Password managers

Managing passwords is unarguably an uphill task in today's digital age, where almost everyone has a myriad of online accounts. However, with a good password manager, you can not only store all your passwords in one place (meaning you won't have to remember every single one of them) but also store them securely.

Password manager apps provide encrypted storage for your passwords. These storage spaces are secured with 2FA/MFA measures, shielding your sensitive info from notorious hackers and cybercriminals. Plus, you can access your stored data from all your devices (desktop and mobile included), thanks to cross-device syncing and easy-to-use apps and browser extensions, which is one of the biggest benefits of opting for a dedicated password manager over a built-in one.

That's not all, though, as the best password managers can also generate random and strong passwords for you (which eliminates password fatigue), autofill online forms, and allow you to securely share sensitive login credentials with others, not to mention that a vast majority of these apps also provide you with extra security tools, including dark web monitoring, a VPN, an antivirus, etc., offering all-around protection.

1. 1Password: the best password manager overall

1Password is the best password manager we've tested because, in addition to great sharing features (which make it ideal for individuals, families, and businesses) and apps and browser extensions to support every device, it's also incredibly secure. A highlight is its unique Travel Mode that protects your passwords on the go, followed by “masked” email addresses, keylogging & phishing protection, and a secure data-sharing service called Psst!

2. Bitwarden: the best free password manager

Bitwarden's unlimited free version packs a serious punch, as it gives you the ability to sync as many passwords as you want, autofill, and secure-note storage and sharing. However, its premium packages are worth looking at, seeing as they're not only incredibly cheap but also offer advanced 2FA options, secure cloud storage, health reports, and priority support.