YouTube TV addresses DVR bug and other flaws — and promises fixes

From its $8 price hike in April and on, YouTube TV spent the last months on the wrong side of the complaints — and is addressing some online.

In the "May Update from YouTube" post on the YouTube TV subreddit from user TeamYouTube_Jessie, we learned that the YouTube TV team is on it (or at least listening) when it comes to some of our gripes.

First, and most pressingly, Jessie noted that YouTube's fixing a 5.1-channel audio and video sync issue by "rolling out some fixes over the next few weeks," for live content. Similarly, the team's already working on a solution to its video on demand "audio sync issues" that will be completed separately.

Next, if you heard about YouTube TV's recent cloud DVR issues, note that they've supposedly been fixed. The post states "We had a few transient delays with DVR availability due to last month’s outage," and claims these "are fully resolved."

YouTube TV's redesigned Library page is one of the other causes for consternation from users, with one having said "Is it me or is the new library page a horrible mess of watched, unwatched, caught up, 1, 2... ??," while another demanded the ousting of whomever designed it.

So, it's good to see Jessie's post note that the team has "heard your feedback about Library issues and are working on fixes to address the relevancy of Catch Up on your Favorites, incorrect Watch badging, and ordering of Recently Recorded entries."

For those with first generation Apple TV 4K (2017) models, know that YouTube TV claims it "resolved an issue ... devices crashing on long playbacks," that took place "last month."

Analysis: YouTube TV's open communication helps

Of all of the best cable TV alternatives, YouTube TV seems to do the best at talking through things publicly. And it needs to be like this, because while it may offer the best interface (Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV are both in its rear), that's not necessarily enough.

In this age of frequent price hikes and increasingly-large channel lineups, the competitors are catching up. Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Hulu's live TV offering all give you unlimited DVR caps similar to YouTube TV's.

At the end of the Reddit post, Jessie noted we should expect updates on YouTube TV's multiview and improved video quality "next month." Since the post was published in the last few days, expect those updates in July.