9 reasons to subscribe to Paramount Plus this month

A few months ago, I said I was canceling my Paramount Plus subscription — and I did.

At the time, Picard season 3 had ended its run, I was all caught up on 1883 and 1923, and there wasn't much else new on the Peak TV that captured my interest.

However, that's all changing this month, and it could be for you, too, depending on your interests. So let's go through what's coming to Paramount Plus in June to see if it's worth your time (and money).

New shows coming to Paramount Plus in June

For a sci-fi fan such as myself, I can't wait for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, which premiers on June 15. The show takes place in the years before James T. Kirk assumed command of the Enterprise, and follows his predecessor, Captain Pike on their adventures through the galaxy.

Of course, to keep with canon, members of Kirk's crew are slowly filtering on to the bridge; Spock and Uhuru (not yet a lieutenant) are already there, and Scotty joined late in season one after the previous chief engineer died — it was painful to see him leave, as he was a well-written character.

I think ST: SNW does a good job of blending the swashbuckling of the original series with some of the deeper plots of The Next Generation, so I'll be interested to see where it goes.

Also premiering in June are iCarly season 3 (June 1) and The Gold (June 25). The former is the latest chapter of the teen sitcom's revival, and the latter is a limited series about the infamous 1983 Brink's Mat heist that ran on the BBC earlier this year. It stars Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible - Fallout) and Dominic Cooper, who you might remember from playing a young Howard Stark in the Marvel movies.

Paramount Plus is big for musical performances too

If you're a fan of the Boss (like many of my fellow New Jerseyans), then you'll definitely want to re-up your Paramount Plus subscription, as three Bruce Springsteen specials are being added on June 28th:

Bruce Springsteen – Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Live in New York City

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert

While you can watch a bunch of this on YouTube — just hit up Bruce's channel — it's nice to have all three in one place.

Even if you're not a Springsteen fan, you can also tune into the Tony Awards (June 11), which will be a bit different this year, as the program will be unscripted due to the current writer's strike.

Don't forget about Paramount Plus' Sports offerings

(Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

There are a number of pretty epic sporting events airing on Paramount Plus in June. Here are a few of the highlights; other games include The World's Strongest Man (June 11), several NWSL matches, and a couple of WNBA games, including the Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty on June 18.

Soccer

June 10: UEFA Champions League Final – Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

June 15: Concacaf Nations League Semifinal – USA vs. Mexico & Panama vs. Canada

June 18: Concacaf Nations League Final & Third-Place Match

Golf

June 10-11: RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final rounds)

June 24 – 25: Travelers Championship (Third and Final rounds)

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The least expensive Paramount Plus subscription is the Essential plan, which costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 if you sign up for a year. This plan includes ads, and does not include your local live CBS station. However, CBS' NFL live streams and UEFA Champions League will be available via separate live feeds.

The Premium plan is $9.99 per month or $99 for a year. There are no ads, and you can watch your local CBS station. At the moment, you can also sign up for the Premium Plan with Showtime for $11.99 per month or $119 for the year.

However, on June 27th, prices are increasing: Paramount Plus Essential will cost

$5.99/month or $59.99/year. And, the $9.99 Premium Plan will go away, and be replaced with the Premium Plan with Showtime for $11.99/month, $119/year).

If you signed up for an annual subscription before June 27, your plan will be grandfathered until the subscription ends.

Plus: Paramount Plus offers a free 7-day free trial to all, but you can upgrade with the code 'FATALATTRACTION' (all one word). There's also a 25% discount for students and those in the military. You should also check out our Paramount Plus coupon codes for additional deals.