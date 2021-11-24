Yes, we’ve got the Hawkeye show’s lyrics from Rogers: The Musical

Watching the Hawkeye show on Disney Plus, I couldn't help but wish that Marvel Studios releases a full version of the scene we saw of Rogers: The Musical. It's a campy and inaccurate bit of weirdness that could stand to be a bonus feature someday.

But since it's unclear if we'll ever get such a treat, we at Tom's Guide (with the assistance of subtitles and Apple's Live Text feature) transcribed what little of the song we hear in Hawkeye episode 1 (which you can learn more about in our Hawkeye review).

A bit of context, first. This song, likely titled "I Could Do This All Day," is the one part of a musical about Captain America's life that we see Clint Barton and his kids sit through. The musical — which is less Rodgers & Hammerstein than Rogers & Thor's Hammerstein — takes liberties like claiming that Ant-Man was at the battle of New York (as seen in Avengers). It clearly isn't Barton's cup of tea, especially because it sends him through some emotions when he notices the performer playing Black Widow/Natasha Romanov.

Rogers: The Musical lyrics

Chorus:

Help us win

Save us all from the state we're in

Captain America:

Things look dark

But I know this can't be the end

Chorus:

There's a future

I know that

With the strength you bring us

We'll rise again

Avengers unite

'Cause we've got to hear you say

Captain America:

I could do this all day

Chorus:

Save the City

Save us all from the state we're in

The Hulk is incredible

Smashing things up

While Iron Man takes to the sky

Captain America's strong

And that Thor is a god

And Lord knows

They're easy on the eyes

Black Widow's a knockout

Who can knock you out

And when Ant-Man flies

You won't hear a sound

The battle's just begun

Black Widow:

We'll conquer the Chitauri

Then get shawarma when we're done

Just how are we to fight them?

We'll do it as a team

Captain America:

Then Natasha, that's your cue

Then Hawkeye, hit the bullseye

There's no better shot than you /

Tony, you've got nukes to catch

Be careful not to crash

And Hulk

You know the magic word is...

And Hulk

You know the magic word is

And Hulk, you know the magic word is

Smash. Smash. Smash

Chorus:

City's trashed

When you take your bow

We'll blame you then

But you're good for now

Avengers unite

"Cause we've got to hear you say

Got to hear you

Got to hear you, got to hear you say

I could do this all day

Help us win

Save us all from the state we're in

Got to hear you

Got to hear you, got to hear you say

I could do this all day

The funniest part of the whole song is when the chorus admits that the public turned on the Avengers blaming them for the destruction, alluding to the events of Civil War and other moments on the MCU timeline when the fear of super-powered individuals turned toxic.

