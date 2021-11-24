Yes, we’ve got the Hawkeye show’s lyrics from Rogers: The Musical

Watching the Hawkeye show on Disney Plus, I couldn't help but wish that Marvel Studios releases a full version of the scene we saw of Rogers: The Musical. It's a campy and inaccurate bit of weirdness that could stand to be a bonus feature someday.
But since it's unclear if we'll ever get such a treat, we at Tom's Guide (with the assistance of subtitles and Apple's Live Text feature) transcribed what little of the song we hear in Hawkeye episode 1 (which you can learn more about in our Hawkeye review).
A bit of context, first. This song, likely titled "I Could Do This All Day," is the one part of a musical about Captain America's life that we see Clint Barton and his kids sit through. The musical — which is less Rodgers & Hammerstein than Rogers & Thor's Hammerstein — takes liberties like claiming that Ant-Man was at the battle of New York (as seen in Avengers). It clearly isn't Barton's cup of tea, especially because it sends him through some emotions when he notices the performer playing Black Widow/Natasha Romanov.
Rogers: The Musical lyrics
Chorus:
Help us win
Save us all from the state we're in
Captain America:
Things look dark
But I know this can't be the end
Chorus:
There's a future
I know that
With the strength you bring us
We'll rise again
Avengers unite
'Cause we've got to hear you say
Captain America:
I could do this all day
Chorus:
Save the City
Save us all from the state we're in
The Hulk is incredible
Smashing things up
While Iron Man takes to the sky
Captain America's strong
And that Thor is a god
And Lord knows
They're easy on the eyes
Black Widow's a knockout
Who can knock you out
And when Ant-Man flies
You won't hear a sound
The battle's just begun
Black Widow:
We'll conquer the Chitauri
Then get shawarma when we're done
Just how are we to fight them?
We'll do it as a team
Captain America:
Then Natasha, that's your cue
Then Hawkeye, hit the bullseye
There's no better shot than you /
Tony, you've got nukes to catch
Be careful not to crash
And Hulk
You know the magic word is...
And Hulk
You know the magic word is
And Hulk, you know the magic word is
Smash. Smash. Smash
Chorus:
City's trashed
When you take your bow
We'll blame you then
But you're good for now
Avengers unite
"Cause we've got to hear you say
Got to hear you
Got to hear you, got to hear you say
I could do this all day
Help us win
Save us all from the state we're in
Got to hear you
Got to hear you, got to hear you say
I could do this all day
The funniest part of the whole song is when the chorus admits that the public turned on the Avengers blaming them for the destruction, alluding to the events of Civil War and other moments on the MCU timeline when the fear of super-powered individuals turned toxic.
