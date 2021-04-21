Xbox Series X just beat PS5 to this killer AMD graphics upgrade

The Xbox Series X just got a healthy graphics update. It’s all thanks to AMD’s ‘FidelityFX’ technology, which has just been added to the Series X and Xbox Series S’ Game Development Kits (via VideoCardz ).

Not only does this mean the next-gen Xbox consoles can now get similar graphics boosts as AMD-powered PCs, it gives the Xbox Series X a major boost over the PS5.

FidelityFX is a piece of AI-powered software that is able to offer a number of adaptive graphics enhancements for developers to include in their games. That includes variable shading, image sharpening, ambient occlusion, screen space reflections and more.

The point being that the visuals of a game can get a significant upgrade, without game performance being sacrificed in the process. That’s going to be especially useful for the Xbox Series S, which is notable for having less impressive hardware than the larger and more powerful Series X.

Unfortunately, since FidelityFX has only just been added to Xbox’s development kits, it’s going to be a while before you’ll be able to experience all its benefits. After all game development takes time, even if the developers decide it’s worth retro-actively adding FidelityFX enhancements to previously-released titles.

There’s no word on FidelityFX coming to PS5, which is going to disappoint the people lucky enough to pick up Sony’s latest console. But, this isn’t to say that it will never happen.

Especially since the PS5 uses similar AMD hardware to the Xbox Series X, packing in a 3.5GHz Zen 2 CPU and a 10.28-teraflop RDNA 2 GPU. So it’s not like there are going to be hardware compatibility issues to worry about.

It’ll all be down to AMD and Sony coming to an arrangement, and making sure PS5 development kits can access the same tech. Let’s just hope that it happens sooner, rather than later. Especially with all the big PS5 exclusives titles on the way.

If you're still looking for a PS5 restock or where to buy the Xbox Series X make sure to check out our tracking pages to see which retailers are getting in more stock.