Wolves vs Watford live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Wolves vs Watford live stream features two teams in poor form that both desperately need the three points. Wolves are the favorites, but Watford have played better away from home this season, so could pull off an upset and score a much-needed result at Molineux Stadium.

Wolves vs Watford live stream, date, time, channels The Wolves vs Watford live stream takes place today (Thursday, March 10).

► Time 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Wolves kicked off 2022 in solid form, earning impressive victories over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, but the Midlands side's push for European qualification has stumbled in recent weeks. Wolves are currently on a three-game losing streak and while defeats to Arsenal and West Ham can be explained away, the side’s most recent defeat to Crystal Palace was a real blow.

Wolves now sit in 8th position in the Premier League table, which most fans would likely view as a disappointment if the side ultimately finishes there at the end of the season. Moving up the table and scoring European football is the expectation that has been placed on manager Bruno Lage in his first season.

The odds of the club competing on the continent next season are looking slimmer each week, especially when you consider that 7th-placed Tottenham are now five points ahead with two games in hand. Lage’s very public dressing down of defender Ki-Jana Hoever in the wake of the Palace defeat likely hasn’t helped the morale of a squad that seems to be cracking under the pressure.

Watford may fancy their chances to get something from this game. If the Hornets can score first there is a real possibility that the restlessness of the Molineux crowd turns to anger. A win here would be huge for Watford’s increasingly unlikely chances of staying in the Premier League next season.

The side's unexpected win against Aston Villa last month is starting to look like a mirage, as they’ve been fairly poor since. A draw against Manchester United was unearned, with the Red Devils missing a host of should-score chances, and the 2-3 defeat to Arsenal flattered them as it wasn’t a particularly close contest.

Watford currently sit 19th in the table, only three points from safety, but they are rapidly running out of winnable fixtures: they still have to play the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea before the end of the season. This puts even more pressure on matches like this. If Watford are going to survive they need to capitalise on the growing disharmony that is rapidly spreading at Wolves.

Find how this one plays out by watching the Wolves vs Watford live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Wolves vs Watford live stream wherever you are

The Wolves vs Watford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Wolves vs Watford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Watford live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Wolves vs Watford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Wolves vs Watford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Watford live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Wolves vs Watford live stream in the UK

Wolves vs Watford kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Wolves vs Watford) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wolves vs Watford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Watford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wolves vs Watford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Wolves vs Watford live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.