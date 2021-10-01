Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream will see Wolves looks to inflict further misery on the Magpies. The away side has yet to win a game this season in all competitions, whereas the home team started poorly but have moved into midtable with two wins in their last three games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream, date, time, channels The Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream takes place Saturday, October 1.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Wolves may have started the season in disappointing fashion under new manager Bruno Lage, but the club's fortunes look to be turning around. Victory over Watford and Southampton in their last three games has seen the Midlands side move up into 14th. A home game against a poor Newcastle United will be viewed as very winnable and the ideal opportunity to put further daylight between them and the relegation zone.

Raul Jimenez, who suffered a horrific skull fracture last season, scored his first goal for Wolves since that career-threatening injury against Southampton last weekend. His return to the squad has been the feel-good story of the summer for Wolves fans, and they'd surely love to see him score again in front of a cheering home crowd.

As for Newcastle United, there's nothing feel-good about the club at the minute. The Magpies have yet to register a victory this season, and under-fire manager Steve Bruce is facing the full force of a disgruntled fanbase that wasn't particularly pleased with his appointment in the first place.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin has at least provided some entertainment, as well as a couple of goals and assist, but the absence of striker Callum Wilson is being badly felt. The team's lack of a proper goal-scorer was demonstrated in the side's 1-1 draw with Watford last weekend. Newcastle managed 20 shots on goals, and yet somehow only scored a single strike.

Off the pitch, the club is embroiled in a legal battle with the Premier League over the stalled Saudi Arabian-backed takeover that was blocked by the EPL last spring. This drawn-out affair is proving to be a distraction that is sowing division within the fanbase and seemingly the club itself. A swift resolution would be best for all parties.

Newcastle United currently looks like a side that is sleepwalking towards relegation, with a toothless attack and a defense that concedes goals for fun. Wolves will feel there's never been a better time to play the Magpies than right now with their wings so evidently clipped.

Want to see how this one plays out? Find out by watching the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream wherever you are

The Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN is our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream in the UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.