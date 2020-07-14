Windows 10 could be getting its first new Apple app in years

Windows 10 may be getting a new Apple app available to use soon, which would be Apple's first new addition to Microsoft's operating system in several years.

Aggiornamenti Lumia (via 9to5Mac), reports in a tweet that Apple has an application ready to distribute via the Microsoft Store. It's been known for a while that Apple's been hiring developers to work specifically on Windows-compatible apps, so it looks like the first fruit of this project is about to be released.

Windows users only have access to iTunes as their entry point into the Apple ecosystem, while Mac users have seen iTunes split up into smaller, more focused apps in recent years. Therefore, this new app may be a port of one of these dedicated apps including Apple Music, which already has its own Mac app. Apple TV is also an option, as it would mean Windows users can access Apple's streaming offerings via Apple TV Plus more directly.

However, a replacement app for iTunes would be brilliant for Windows users. iPhones and iPads have evolved significantly since the first Windows 10 iTunes app was released in 2018, so a new version that ties together all the changes that Apple's made would be of great benefit to Windows users.

The framework used for Windows 10 apps, Universal Windows Platform (UWP), also works with apps for the Xbox One. This means that we could see this new Apple app pop up on the Xbox Series X in future, with the opportunity for others after that.