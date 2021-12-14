What to watch tonight: Riverdale fall finale, The Voice finale and more

The end of the year often means the end of some of our favorite shows. Our guide to what to watch tonight, December 14, 2021 says goodbye to several (for now), starting with the Riverdale season 6 fall finale and The Voice season 21 finale.

Our list highlights a few top picks, as well as a brief round-up of what else is new on TV tonight.

Here's what's new on TV tonight, as well as the shows and movies that just dropped on streaming services.

Riverdale season 5 fall finale (The CW)

Tonight's new Riverdale episode is a big one. It's the 100th installment of the series, the fall finale and the conclusion to the supernatural-tinged "Rivervale" arc that brought Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) to town.

Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) embarks on a quest for answers that leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale. The show is using this opportunity to call back to its comic book roots. As creator Aguirre-Sacasa told EW, "The show lives in the tension between what people think of Archie Comics and our dark, sexy, violent version of that. But I love the comics. It felt like, 'Oh, why don't we make the 100th episode about that?'"

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: The CW (via Fubo)

The Voice season 21 finale (NBC)

The rollercoaster ride that has been The Voice season 21 is almost over. Tonight's finale will crown one winner — and it's a true dead heat between Team Blake, Team Kelly and Team Legend (sorry, Ariana Grande). The top five performers sang their hearts out last night, with stunning renditions of "The Chain" by Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly), "Rolling in the Deep" by Jershika Maple (Team Legend) and "Over the Rainbow" by Wendy Moten (Team Blake).

Wendy really brought it last night, but our bet is still on Girl Named Tom. They're the first trio to make the finale, and the Liechty siblings not only have great voices that blend well together, they just make you go "awww!"

The finale will also feature performances from Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Walker Hayes, Tori Kelly, and Keke Palmer.

When: 9 p.m. ET/PT

Where: NBC (via Sling or Fubo)

Grand Crew series premiere (NBC)

Grand Crew is the first "friends hanging out" comedy to debut on a broadcast network for some time. In the tradition of Friends and How I Met Your Mother, the titular crew — five young professionals living in Los Angeles — gather at their favorite bar to "win down" and dish about their messy love lives.

Noah (Echo Kellum) is a hopeless romantic who wants to settle down, while his sister Nicky (Nicole Byer) is a real estate go-getter who more adventurous in love. Sherm (Carl Tart) is a low-key genius playing the dating odds, Anthony (Aaron Jennings) considers his career as his true love, Wyatt (Justin Cunningham) is relieved to be married and Fay (Grasie Mercedes) is recently divorced and looking to start fresh.

When: 8 p.m. ET/PT

Where: NBC (via Sling or Fubo)

What's on TV tonight

Streaming now

The Future Diary - series premiere (Netflix)

Russell Howard: Lubricant - comedy special (Netflix)

Starbeam: Beaming in the New Year - special (Netflix)

8 p.m.

The Bachelorette - new episode (ABC)

FBI - season 4 fall finale (CBS)

The Flash - season 8 fall finale (The CW)

Ghosts of Christmas Past - movie (Lifetime)

I Can See Your Voice - holiday special (Fox)

The Murders at Starved Rock - miniseries premiere (HBO)

9 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted - season 3 fall finale (CBS)

Fixer to Fabulous - holiday special (HGTV)

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation - special (Fox)

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King - special (PBS)

Vanderpump Rules - new episode (Bravo)

9:30 p.m.

Throwdown With Michael Symon - series premiere (Food Network)

10 p.m.

One Stage to the Next - series premiere (TV One)

Queens - season 1 fall finale (ABC)

10:30 p.m.