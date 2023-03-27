Amazon Project Kuiper: Everything you need to know about Amazon’s satellite internet service

Providing internet service to underserved and rural communities has proven quite difficult in the past, which is why more companies are turning to satellites as opposed to digging and laying new cables in the ground.

While SpaceX’s Starlink has drawn a lot of attention, it’s not the only player in the growing satellite internet market. Both HughesNet and Viasat also offer satellite internet service, but there’s also a new player preparing to enter the market: Amazon's Project Kuiper.

Established back in 2019, Kuiper Systems LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon that’s better known by its project name. Named after the icy Kuiper Belt extending from Neptune's orbit, the Project Kuiper constellation will work similarly to Starlink once all of the satellites arrive in low earth orbit.

Like Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also owns a rocket company called Blue Origin . That said, it's important to note that Project Kuiper doesn't fall under Blue Origin but is instead part of the same Devices and Services division at Amazon responsible for Kindle , Echo , Fire TV , eero and Ring products.

Although it’s still early days for the project itself, this is everything you need to know about Project Kuiper, including with what you can expect to pay for its satellite internet service once it becomes available.

What is Project Kuiper?

Amazon first began research and development on Project Kuiper in 2018. Then, in 2020, the U.S. Federal Communications commission (FCC) granted the company a license to begin deploying and operating its own satellites.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Project Kuiper is based out of a state-of-the-art facility in Redmond, Washington where satellites, ground terminals, computer chips and other hardware needed for the project are developed. More than 1,000 engineers, programmers and support personnel are currently working on the project both in Redmond as well as at Amazon’s labs in New York City, Austin, Denver, San Diego and Washington DC.

There are three main parts to Project Kuiper: ground infrastructure, satellites and customer terminals. Amazon’s ground infrastructure consists of gateway antennas which securely send and receive customer data to and from the satellites. Telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C) antennas ensure that the satellites are operating properly, too.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Project Kuiper’s satellites operate in low Earth orbit (LEO) and relay data between the gateway antennas and customers. Customer terminals, or satellite dish antennas, are what Amazon’s customers will eventually use to receive broadband service. These terminals combine antennas and processors into a single, compact system which will hopefully make them more affordable and easier to ship out to customers.

Once complete, Project Kuiper’s initial satellite constellation will feature 3,236 satellites in low earth orbit. The first round of production satellites is expected to launch launch during the first half of 2023.

(Image credit: Amazon)

In April of last year, Amazon finalized launch contracts with three different launch providers, including Arianespace, Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance. There are a total of 83 launches planned over the next decade. Based on its license with the FCC though, Amazon will be required to deploy and operate at least half of its 3,236 satellites by July 2026.

Project Kuiper: Cost and expected availability

Although Amazon has yet to announce Project Kuiper pricing details, the company explains in an FAQ (opens in new tab) that it plans to make the service as affordable as possible. In fact, the company is applying a similar approach to Project Kuiper as it did in the past with its other low-cost devices like the Echo Dot or Fire TV Stick. Amazon also notes that its “service offerings may vary from country to country” in order to find “the right pricing and service for customers in each region”.

As for availability, since Amazon expects that it will launch its first production satellites during the first half of this year, early customers could get access to the satellite internet service beginning later this year.

Project Kuiper: Customer terminals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Even though the satellites needed for Project Kuiper are not in orbit yet, Amazon recently revealed the engineering models for three different customer terminals that will be used to connect to its satellite internet service.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The terminal pictured above features an ultra-compact, 7-inch square design. With a weight of just one pound, it will offer speeds up to 100 megabits per second (Mbps). As the smallest terminal in Project Kuiper’s lineup, it will serve residential customers as well as government and enterprise customers working on ground mobility and internet of things (IoT) projects.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Project Kuiper’s medium-sized customer terminal measures less than 11 inches square and 1-inch thick. Without its mounting bracket, it weighs less than five pounds and it will be able to deliver speeds of up to 400 Mbps. While Amazon expects to produce its standard customer terminal for less than $400 each, they’ll likely cost more for customers.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Finally, we have Project Kuiper’s largest and most powerful customer terminal which measures 19 inches by 30 inches. It’s designed with enterprise, government and telecommunication companies in mind and will deliver speeds up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps).

(Image credit: Amazon)

Just as important as Project Kuiper's customer terminals is Amazon's custom baseband chip powering them. Codenamed “Prometheus”, this chip combines the processing power of a 5G modem chip, a cellular base station’s capabilities and the ability of a microwave backhaul antenna to support point-to-point connections. Amazon's Prometheus chips will also be used in the satellites and ground gateway antennas, allowing the system to process up to 1 terabit per second (Tbps) of traffic on board each of Project Kuiper's satellites.

Project Kuiper: What internet speeds can you expect?

(Image credit: Sashkin/Shutterstock)

From the details provided in this blog post (opens in new tab) about Project Kuiper’s various customer terminals, it’s likely that the satellite internet service will range in speed from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps. But as we’ve seen from Starlink’s performance over the past few years, these speeds will likely vary depending on how many satellites are currently deployed and where they’re located in relation to your customer terminal. We’ll likely find out more once Amazon has satellites in orbit and reports on early testing.

Project Kuiper: Outlook

Amazon is one of the world’s tech giants for a reason, and the company is shown how it can quickly enter and even dominate new markets. Even if you’re only familiar with its online store, the company is an essential part of all the sites and services you use everyday thanks to its cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

It may take some time but if Amazon puts all of the resources at its disposal into Project Kuiper, Starlink as well as HughesNet and Viasat will have some serious competition on their hands. Stay tuned to this page for all the latest news on Project Kuiper as we’ll update this page once we learn more on Amazon’s new satellite internet service.