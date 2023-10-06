West Ham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Fresh from their European adventures in midweek, West Ham welcome Newcastle to the London Stadium — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

West Ham vs Newcastle live stream, date, time, channels The West Ham vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Sunday (Oct. 8).

► Time: 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST / 11 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

West Ham enjoyed a strong start to the season, and while the party atmosphere in East London was slightly disrupted by back-to-back defeats against Man City and Liverpool, the positive vibe has returned following a convincing win against Sheffield Utd. The Hammers are also competing in the Europa League this year after winning the Europa Conference League last season and claimed a hard-fought victory over SC Freiburg on Thursday night. David Moyes will need to ensure there’s no European hangover for his side as they face a Newcastle side that look back to their best in recent weeks.

After a rocky start to the season which saw the Magpies lose three of their first four matches (against Man City, Liverpool and Brighton), Newcastle are now flying high once again. Not only have they won their last three Premier League games in a row, but they also knocked Man City out of the Carabao Cup, and earlier this week earned the praise of the footballing world for thrashing French champions PSG 4-1 in the Champions League. It was a result that will live long in the memory of the Geordie faithful, but a trip to West Ham will present a challenge, and Eddie Howe’s men will need to be on top of their game if they want their winning streak to continue.

Both these sides may be a little tired after their midweek European matches, but the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream should still be a thrilling encounter between two sides that have already shown their quality this season. Here’s how to watch it online from anywhere.

Plus, make sure you don't miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

The West Ham vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

ExpressVPN is top of the VPN league, with our testing showing it to be a speedy, reliable and secure piece of software. There are servers based in 160 locations across 94 countries worldwide, with 24/7 customer service in case you run into any difficulties. And the 30-day money-back guarantee means you can give it a try 100% risk-free.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream on USA Network and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month, but you can get 50% off your first month - and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40/month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA Network.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no West Ham vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

