West Ham vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

After three wins in the last five, West Ham look to finally addressed their slump and with one more win will surely be safe, Liverpool meanwhile have also finally woken up and are trying to oust their rivals to secure a Champions League place — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

West Ham vs Liverpool live stream date, time, channels The West Ham vs Liverpool live stream takes place today (Wednesday, April 26).

► Time 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 6:45 a.m AEDT (April 27)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

West Ham’s adventures in the Europa Conference League and some disappointing performances have seen them have a domestic season to forget. What looked a month ago to be a genuine risk of relegation has now eased and if the Hammers can grab just a few more points, safety will be guaranteed.

David Moyes, as a long-serving Everton manager however, won’t let anyone rest when his side takes on Liverpool. His sides have a terrible record against the Reds but key players have started to hit form. A 4-1 win in Europe against Gent was followed by a 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth with forward Michail Antonio, and midfielders Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta scoring in both games. After struggling to score for large parts of the season, suddenly, West Ham have found their scoring touch. The only injury concern is Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca who will not return until May at the earliest.

No matter how the table looks, Jurgen Klopp won’t have given up on finishing in the top four. Back-to-back wins against Leeds and Nottm Forest as well as a feisty 2-2 draw with leaders Arsenal have reinvigorated what had been a lifeless season.

Forward Diogo Jota scored a brace against both Leeds and Forest after having not scored all season, a welcome return to form. The decision to change full-back Trent Alexander Arnold’s position into a hybrid midfield role has also yielded dividends in terms of assists. Even despite the improved goalscoring, Liverpool have a terrible record away from home this season, with the win over Leeds their only victory against a bottom 10 side away from Anfield. Midfield, so often a problem area this year, has been boosted by the return of Curtis Jones in recent weeks but Naby Keita and Stefan Bajetic are still out injured for the rest of the season.

This is no end-of-season schedule filler, both teams need three points to help achieve their aims for the rest of the season, and any more dropped points could cost Liverpool a Champions League place or even see West Ham drop back into the relegation picture. Don’t miss the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream.



Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of this year’s season by checking out our full Premier League live streams hub. This comprehensive guide has all the information you need to watch every single game as we rapidly approach the final weeks of the season.

How to watch the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The West Ham vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo.TV, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

How to watch the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £16/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £41/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

How to watch the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

