Watford vs Leeds live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Watford vs Leeds live stream is a huge fixture in the Premier League relegation battle.

Watford vs Leeds live stream date, time, channels The Watford vs Leeds live stream takes place Saturday, April 9.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Watford go into the weekend languishing in the bottom three, three points behind 17th placed Everton, who face Manchester United. A win for the Hornets would give their hopes of survival a huge boost.

Leeds are a couple of places, and six points, clear of the drop zone. A win would likely see them guaranteed Premier League football next season. Their form has slowly picked up under new boss Jesse Marsch; they beat Norwich and Wolves, before a James Ward-Prowse free-kick meant they had to share the points with Southampton last time out.

Watford put in a stubborn performance against Liverpool last weekend but eventually lost 0-2 to the title-chasers. Their only victory in their last six matches was a 1-2 win away at Southampton, with Cucho Hernández claiming both their goals. They will need more of his ruthlessness in front of goal on Saturday and beyond.

Worryingly, Watford have lost their last eight games at Vicarage Road. Despite this poor run, Roy Hodgson sees the game as an “opportunity” for his team. His cause is boosted by the fact he has a fully fit squad to choose from after young winger Kwadwo Baah returned to training this week.

The injury picture is a bit more mixed for Leeds, as it has been for much of the season. Kalvin Phillips has returned to the pitch for the Whites, but Patrick Bamford is among those still out. Talking to the media ahead of the match, Marsch commented that Phillips’ return last time out brought “poise to our group, he settled the game down.”

Leeds won the reverse fixture 1-0 in October thanks to a Diego Llorente strike in the first half. A win on Saturday would bring them their first league double over Watford since the 1999/2000 season. That also happens to be the last season the two teams met in the top tier of English football.

Can Watford claim a win and keep their survival hopes alive, or will Leeds deal them a near-fatal blow and likely cement their place in next season’s Premier League? Find out by watching the Watford vs Leeds live stream, and we will show you how below.

How to watch the Watford vs Leeds live stream wherever you are

The Watford vs Leeds live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.



How to watch the Watford vs Leeds live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Watford vs Leeds live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Watford vs Leeds live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Watford vs Leeds live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Watford vs Leeds live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Watford vs Leeds live stream in the UK

Watford vs Leeds kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Watford vs Leeds) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Highlights will also be shown available on the Sky Sports website (opens in new tab) and app, and on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.20 PM BST and available via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Watford vs Leeds live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Watford vs Leeds live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Watford vs Leeds live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Watford vs Leeds live stream via Spark Sport (opens in new tab), which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).