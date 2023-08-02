UCI Track World Championships 2023 live streams: How to watch for free from anywhere

The 2023 UCI Track World Championships sees the fastest cyclists on two wheels compete across 11 events including the Sprint, Time Trial and Scratch Race at the famous Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2023 UCI Track World Championships from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

UCI Track World Championships live streams: TV schedule, dates UCI Track World Championship begins today (Wednesday, Aug. 2). See full schedule below.

► U.K. — BBC iPlayer (FREE)

► Australia — SBS on Demand (FREE)

► U.S. — FloBikes

There really is nothing quite like track cycling. Requiring immense power, poise and stamina, it can often be strategy that plays the most important role, especially when success and failure is measured by fractions of a second.

A sport that guarantees drama, 11 events will be contested inside the velodrome, each of them unique and requiring a specific set of skills. The Sprint is an absolute must-watch as riders compete in one-on-one duels in three-lap knockout heats that combine pure power and plenty of gamesmanship. You’ll see competitors almost come to a stop before a mad dash to the finish line.

Similarly, the Keirin is renowned for delivering plenty of drama with riders following in the slipstream of a pacing motorbike for 750m before an all-out sprint to the finish. The same goes for the Omnium, which combines scratch, tempo, elimination and points races, as well as the Madison, where teams of two riders literally propel each other forward with a hand sling.

Then there’s the Points Race, an epic 160-lap ride that requires incredible endurance and the ability to suddenly break out into a sprint.

Featuring Olympic champions and future stars, fans will have the chance to see the likes of local heroes Katie Archibald and Neah Evans, as well as Belgian star Lotte Kopecky and Italian ace Filippo Ganna (pictured above).

Read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2023 UCI Track World Championships live stream from anywhere with a VPN. Full schedule and details of how to watch this UCI Cycling World Championships event below.

FREE UCI Track World Championships live streams

If you live in the U.K., Australia, France, Italy, Spain or Belgium, then you can look forward to a FREE UCI Track World Championships live stream in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air BBC and its BBC iPlayer streaming service in the U.K., SBS and SBS on Demand streaming service in Australia, France TV Sport in France, Rai Sport in Italy, RTVE in Spain, and Sporza in Belgium all have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free UCI Track World Championships coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

UCI Track Championships live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a UCI Track World Championships live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the event is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch UCI Track World Championships live streams on BBC iPlayer even though they're not in the U.K.

How to watch UCI Track World Championships live streams in the U.S.

The 2023 UCI Track World Championships is being shown live on FloBikes in the U.S.

A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out to $12.50 per month.

How to watch UCI Track World Championships live streams in the U.K.

The majority of the UCI Cycling World Championships action is being shown across BBC Two, BBC Three and via the BBC Red Button.

That means you can watch a UCI Track World Championships live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

Should you want to watch every event and don't mind splashing out a bit of money for more comprehensive coverage, then you may want to try Discovery Plus or GCN Plus.

A Discovery Plus subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.

GCN Plus costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.

How to watch UCI Track World Championships live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the UCI Track World Championships on FloBikes, which costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$200).

How to watch UCI Track World Championships live streams in Australia

As you may already be aware, Aussies can watch the UCI Track World Championships for free on SBS and SBS on Demand.

UCI Track World Championships 2023 schedule and events

(All times BST)

Wednesday, August 2

9.30 a.m. - Women B Individual Pursuit - Qualification

10.33 a.m. - Women C5 Individual Pursuit - Qualification

11.22 a.m. - Women C4 Individual Pursuit - Qualification

12:18 p.m. - Women C3 Individual Pursuit - Qualification

12.53 p.m. - Women C2 Individual Pursuit - Qualification

1.35 p.m. - Men C1 Individual Pursuit - Qualification

3.47 p.m. - Men C5 Individual Pursuit - Qualification

5.18 p.m. - Men C4 Individual Pursuit - Qualification

6.42 p.m. - Men B Individual Pursuit - Qualification

7.59 p.m. - Women C1 Individual Pursuit - Qualification

8.20 p.m. - Men C2 Individual Pursuit - Qualification

9.30 p.m. - Men C3 Individual Pursuit - Qualification

Thursday, August 3

9.30 a.m. - Men Elite Team Pursuit - Qualification

11.09 a.m. - Women Elite Team Sprint - Qualification

11.53 a.m. - Men Elite Team Sprint - Qualification

12.49 p.m. - Women Elite Individual Pursuit - Qualification

2.09 p.m. - Women B 1km Time Trial - Qualification

2.45 p.m. - Women C5 500m Time Trial - Qualification

3.06 p.m. - Men C4 Omnium - 200m Time Trial

5.45 p.m. - Women C3 Individual Pursuit - Finals

5.59 p.m. - Men C4 Individual Pursuit - Finals

6.13 p.m. - Women C5 500m Time Trial - Final

6.28 p.m. - Men C1 Individual Pursuit - Finals

6.42 p.m. - Women B 1km Time Trial - Final

7.03 p.m. - Women Elite Team Sprint - Round 1

7.16 p.m. - Men B Individual Pursuit - Finals

7.30 p.m. - Men C5 Scratch Race

7.50 p.m. - Women Elite Individual Pursuit - Finals

8.05 p.m. - Men C2 Individual Pursuit - Finals

8.19 p.m. - Women Elite Team Sprint - Finals

8.27 p.m. - Men Elite Scratch Race

Friday, August 4

9.30 a.m. - Women Elite Team Pursuit - Qualification

11.18 a.m. - Women Elite 500m Time Trial - Qualification

11.50 a.m. - Men B 1km Time Trial - Qualification

12.42pm - Women C2 Omnium - 200m Time Trial

1.04pm - Men C3 1km Time Trial - Qualification

1.36pm - Men C4 1km Time Trial - Qualification

2.15pm - Men C1 Omnium - 200m Time Trial

2.37pm - Men C2 Omnium - 200m Time Trial

3.15pm - Women C3 Omnium - 200m Time Trial

5.15pm - Women C1 500m Time Trial

5.28pm - Men B 1km Time Trial - Final

5.49pm - Women C2 Individual Pursuit - Finals

6.03pm - Men C4 1km Time Trial - Final

6.24pm - Men C3 1km Time Trial - Final

6.45pm - Men Elite Team Pursuit - Round 1

7.11pm - Women C4 Scratch Race

7.26pm - Women Elite 500m Time Trial - Final

7.48pm - Men Elite Team Sprint - Round 1

8.01pm - Women Elite Scratch Race

8.19pm - Women B Individual Pursuit - Finals

8.33pm - Men Elite Team Sprint - Finals

Saturday, August 5

10 a.m. - Women B Sprint - Qualification

10.25 a.m. - Men C5 1km Time Trial - Qualification

11.14 a.m. - Men Elite Sprint - Qualification

12.14pm - Women B Sprint - Quarter-finals

12.19pm - Women Elite Team Pursuit - Round 1

12.47pm - Men Elite Sprint - 1/16 Finals

1.43pm - Men C1 km Time Trial - Qualification

2.04pm - Women C5 Omnium - 200m Time Trial

2.28pm - Men Elite Sprint - 1/8 Finals

5.30pm - Men C1 km Time Trial - Final

5.51pm - Men C5 1km Time Trial - Final

6.21pm - Women Elite Keirin - Round 1

6.44pm - Women C5 Individual Pursuit - Finals

6.58pm - Women B Sprint - Semi-finals

7.07pm - Men Elite Team Pursuit - Finals

7.21pm - Men C2 Scratch Race

7.43pm - Women Elite Keirin - Round 1 Repechage

8.06pm - Men C3 Scratch Race

8.28pm - Women Elite Team Pursuit - Finals

Sunday, August 6

9.30 a.m. - Men B Sprint - Qualification

10.06 a.m. - Women C2 500m Time Trial - Qualification

10.24 a.m. - Men Elite Individual Pursuit - Qualification

11.58 a.m. - Women Elite Keirin - Quarter-finals

12.46pm - Men C3 Omnium - 200m Time Trial

12.51pm - Men B Sprint - Quarter-finals

1.09pm - Men Elite Sprint - Quarter-finals

1.54pm - Women C1 Omnium - 200m Time Trial

2.04pm - Women C4 500m Time Trial - Qualification

2.41pm - Men Elite Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4

5pm - Women C1 Individual Pursuit - Finals

5.14pm - Women B Sprint - Finals 5-6 & 7-8

5.23pm - Women C2 500m Time Trial - Final

5.38pm - Men C4 Scratch Race

5.58pm - Women C4 500m Time Trial - Final

6.13pm - Women Elite Keirin - Semi-finals

6.22pm - Men Elite Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4

6.34pm - Women Elite Elimination Race

6.52pm - Women B Sprint - Finals

7.01pm - Men Elite Individual Pursuit - Finals

7.16pm - Men Elite Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4

7.34pm - Men C3 Individual Pursuit - Finals

7.57pm - Women Elite Keirin - Finals

8.12pm - Men Elite Omnium - Points Race 4/4

Monday, August 7

11.30 a.m. - Women Elite Sprint - Qualification

12.18pm - Men Elite Sprint - Semi-finals

12.26pm - Women Elite Sprint - 1/16 Finals

1.04pm - Men B Sprint - Semi-finals

1.34pm - Men C5 Omnium - 200m Time Trial

2.19pm - Men C2 1km Time Trial - Qualification

2.54pm - Women C4 Omnium - 200m Time Trial

5.15pm - Men C5 Individual Pursuit - Finals

5.29pm - Men C2 1km Time Trial - Final

5.50pm - Men B Sprint - Finals - 5-6 & 7-8

5.59pm - Women C3 500m Time Trial

6.14pm - Women C4 Individual Pursuit - Finals

6.28pm - Men Elite Elimination Race

6.46pm - Men B Sprint - Finals

6.55pm - Men Elite Sprint - Finals

7.03pm - Men C1 Scratch Race

7.34pm - Women Elite Madison

8.21pm - Women C5 Scratch Race

Tuesday, August 8

12.30pm - Women Elite Sprint - 1/8 Finals

12.55pm - Mixed C Team Sprint - Qualification

1.48pm - Women Elite Sprint - Quarter-finals

2.04pm - Men Elite 1Km Time Trial - Qualification

2.55pm - Mixed B Team Sprint - Qualification

5.15pm - Mixed C Team Sprint - Finals

5.25pm - Men Elite 1Km Time Trial - Final

5.49pm - Women C3 Scratch Race

6.04pm - Men Elite Keirin - Round 1

6.27pm - Women C1 Scratch Race

6.27pm - Women C2 Scratch Race

6.42pm - Women Elite Points Race

7.19pm - Men Elite Keirin - Round 1 Repechage

7.37pm - Mixed B Team Sprint - Finals

7.44pm - Men Elite Madison

Wednesday, August 9

5.30pm - Women Elite Sprint - Semi-finals

5.38pm - Women Elite Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4

6.01pm - Men Elite Keirin - Quarter-finals

6.19pm - Women Elite Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4

6.33pm - Women Elite Sprint - Finals

6.41pm - Men Elite Keirin - Semi-finals

6.58pm - Women Elite Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4

7.15pm - Men Elite Points Race

8.11pm - Men Elite Keirin - Finals

8.21pm - Women Elite Omnium - Points Race 4/4